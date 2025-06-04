Every Father’s Day is the same — I ask my husband what he wants for dinner, he tells me he doesn’t care or that we’ll figure it out or he’s not sure yet, and before you know it, it’s time to feed the family and I’m fresh out of ideas. Having a few last-minute Father’s Day dinner ideas is pretty imperative, especially if you aren’t sure where your celebrations are going to go for the day or if there’s a chance you’ll be with a crowd.

Because the one thing I do know about dads on Father’s Day — they want to be with their people. Whether it’s a big group of extended family or just their kids and partner, dads just want to be with the ones they love most and enjoy the day. So unless the dad in your life really wants to man the grill, make this day about you enjoying the time with him, too. Don’t load yourself down with a super extensive menu or complicated dinner if all he wants is your company, you know? With this list of last-minute Father’s Day dinner ideas, you can keep it nice and simple and easy, but still super flavorful and delicious, so you don’t have to miss a minute of all the fun.

Also, if Father’s Day totally snuck up on you and now you’re stuck in the kitchen trying to make something special for the dad in your life? Well, this list is for you, too.

01 Sheet Pan Jambalaya Pinch of Yum If the dad in your life has a heart for spicy food, this is the perfect last-minute Father’s Day dinner to whip up. From Pinch of Yum, this sheet pan jambalaya is super easy to make, and won’t give you a huge mess to deal with in the kitchen. You can change up the spices to fit the man of honor’s preferences, too.

02 Chimichurri Steak Bites Gimme Some Oven Steak is a popular choice on Father’s Day, but who wants to deal with the grill or getting everyone’s exact steak order right? Just whip up these chimichurri steak bites from Gimme Some Oven for a deep, flavorful taste, and throw some other quick sides down on the table to celebrate dad. (Macaroni and cheese? Mashed potatoes? A big ol’ salad? Corn on the cob? The possibilities are endless here.) You could even throw these into a tortilla for a burrito.

03 Creamy Sausage & Gnocchi Damn Delicious A stick-to-your-ribs comfort meal that doesn’t take all day to cook? Say less. This creamy sausage and gnocchi recipe from Damn Delicious is so good and indulgent, and takes zero effort to throw on the table. You can customize the heat and spices with this one as well, and this is a really easy dish to double or even triple if you’re feeding a crowd for Father’s Day.

04 Baked Pork Chops Averie Cooks Goodness, it doesn’t get much more classic than a pork chop, and this recipe from Averie Cooks is so simple. Baking them in the oven takes no time at all, and these pork chops are seasoned with a dry rub, so you don’t have to worry about marinating time.

05 One-Pot Garlic Parmesan Chicken Pasta A Spicy Perspective This recipe had me at “one-pot,” honestly. From A Spicy Perspective, this garlic parmesan chicken pasta is loaded with flavor and is a huge crowd-pleaser. Throw some garlic bread or bread sticks in the oven and maybe a side salad and you’ve got dinner done in no time.

06 Chicken Alfredo Ravioli Bake Inside Bru Crew Life Another pasta dish, this chicken alfredo ravioli lasagna uses frozen ravioli to make the ooiest, gooiest, most comforting pasta meal you’ve ever served. From Inside Bru Crew Life, you can totally customize this meal to fit your family’s needs and wants, and it’s a cinch to pull together.

07 Easy Pepperoni Pizza Sliders A Pretty Life in the Suburbs Pizza is always a win, but so are sliders — so why not make these easy pepperoni pizza sliders from A Pretty Life in the Suburbs as a last-minute Father’s Day dinner? This recipe keeps it pretty simple, but feel free to add in toppings Dad would love best, or make multiple trays so everybody gets their own customized version!

08 Smash Burgers A Cozy Kitchen It just doesn’t get much easier than a smash burger, and this recipe from A Cozy Kitchen is so fast. You don’t need a grill or any fancy equipment — just your favorite burger toppings and sides. Let everybody customize their own for a super fun Father’s Day dinner.

09 Kung Pao Chicken Foodie Crush If Dad wants takeout, by all means, get takeout. But if you want to surprise him with his favorite kung pao chicken, this recipe from Foodie Crush is incredibly easy and so delicious.

10 Taco Casserole Cookies and Cups This taco casserole from Cookies and Cups is the perfect last-minute dinner and so easy to throw in a dish and serve to your family. Again, tweak it however you want or need, and you could even include some toppings on the side so everybody can make their individual bowl exactly how they want.

11 Jalapeño Pepper Jack Cheeseburger Sliders Half-Baked Harvest I know, I know, another slider recipe, but how much is Dad going to fall in love with these jalapeño pepper jack cheeseburger sliders from Half-Baked Harvest? These little guys have a huge punch of flavor, and they work well for any big Father’s Day gathering or a more intimate family dinner.

12 Quick & Easy Chicken Dinner Pizza i am a food blog I love a rotisserie chicken dinner, and this chicken dinner pizza recipe might be my new favorite. From i am a food blog, this dish is another great one for Father’s Day so you can customize it to Dad’s preferences, but it also uses premade pizza dough to make it super simple. (There’s also a recipe included to make your own pizza dough if you prefer.)

13 Easy Ground Beef Enchiladas Meatloaf & Melodrama Enchiladas are always a win, and this recipe from Meatloaf & Melodrama is pretty tame and simple for even the pickiest eaters in the fam. Again, customize it with toppings and seasonings you all want, and you can easily double or triple this if you’re celebrating with a crowd on Father’s Day.

14 Loaded BBQ Pork Potato Casserole Mom on Timeout Father’s Day is a great time to eat some barbecue, but why not do something a little different with this loaded BBQ pork potato casserole from Mom on Timeout? It looks so hearty and cheesy, and is a super cozy meal to end your Father’s Day celebrations.

15 Party Sub Our Best Bites Maybe you’re celebrating Father’s Day by the pool, on the beach, or with a family movie night. No matter what, a party sub might be in order. I love this idea from Our Best Bites, and it would be so fun to make a giant one to share with family for a last-minute Father’s Day dinner. You could also split it up into smaller subs so everybody can customize their own meal.

16 Skillet Garlic Butter Shrimp & Sausage Mel's Kitchen Cafe Give me a bowl of rice, a veggie, and some protein, and I’m plenty satisfied, but this skillet garlic butter shrimp and sausage just goes beyond. From Mel’s Kitchen Cafe, this can be on the table for dinner in 30 minutes, and you can absolutely tweak the seasonings to give Dad the flavors he wants (and make it less flavorful for picky kids).

17 One-Pot Chicken & Rice Budget Bytes Another one-pot meal, this chicken and rice from Budget Bytes is not only easy to cook, but it’s wallet-friendly, and so flavorful. It’ll be a hit with everybody in the house, and like most of the recipes on this list, you can feel free to customize seasonings and add-ins. (I love mixing a bunch of broccoli into mine!)

The dad in your life is going to be happy no matter what’s on the menu, but hopefully these last-minute Father’s Day dinner ideas will help make the day a little less stressful for you, too.