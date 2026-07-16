A Dozen No-Bake Desserts For Your Easy Summer Sweets Fix

It’s summertime and it’s too dang hot to turn on the oven for quite literally any reason. It’s big bowl of pasta salad or charcuterie dinner season, OK? The same goes for your little sweet treat at the end of the day. When it’s just too hot to set the oven to 350 and bake some cookies, you need easy no-bake desserts that’ll take the edge off your sugar craving without heating up your house. From dessert dips to icebox cakes, there are way more options than you may think. Ice cream is great and all, but it’s far from the only cool dessert on the menu.

01 Chocolate Chip Cookie Icebox Cake No-bake desserts are trending on TikTok right now, including this super easy Chips Ahoy icebox cake from @ashleymarklertreats. All you have to do is layer some cookies, Cool Whip, and fudge sauce and allow it all to marry in the fridge for a few hours before grabbing a fork.

02 No-Bake Lemon Cheesecake A Cookie Named Desire When I think of no-bake desserts, my mind always jumps straight to cheesecake. A Cookie Named Desire’s little lemon cheesecake jars sound so bright and citrusy and just perfect for summer. They’ll need to set in the fridge for at least one hour but preferably four, so build in a little chill time before you’ll want to eat them.

03 Funfetti Cookie Dough Balls Averie Cooks Cookie dough is the best part of making cookies, right? Well, Averie Cooks’ recipe lets you leave it at that. They leave out the egg so it’s safe to eat, and you’ll love having these in the fridge to pop in your gob at will.

04 Nilla Wafer Banana Pudding DIY Candy Banana pudding layered with Nilla wafers is not just something to make for big gatherings in a 9x13 dish, as DIY Candy exhibits here. In just half an hour you could be eating delicious, rich, creamy banana pudding, and it’s so easy compared to anything involving an oven.

05 Chocolate Peanut Butter No-Bake Cookies A Cookie Named Desire A Cookie Named Desire’s recipe proves you can still have cookies without preheating the oven. All you need are six ingredients: oats, peanut butter, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, chocolate chips, and some good flaky salt.

06 No-Bake Berry Icebox Cake Princess Pinky Girl Creamy vanilla pudding layers, graham crackers, and fresh berries come together in Princess Pinky Girl’s recipe to make a delicious “cake” for summer. It’s perfect to grab a portion of when you want a little something sweet in the evenings, or take to a big gathering to share with a crowd.

07 No-Bake S’mores Dip Brown Eyed Baker When you’re thinking about easy no-bake desserts to make, dessert dips may not be the first thing to come to mind, but give them a chance. Brown Eyed Baker can teach you how to make a delicious s’mores dip. You’ll need a kitchen torch to char the marshmallow tops, but you could stick it under the broiler for a minute or two if you don’t have one.

08 The Best Single-Serve Chocolate Chip Mug Cake DIY Candy OK, but what if what you’re craving is a hot, freshly made cake-y little morsel? DIY Candy’s chocolate chip mug cake recipe is the one for you. It comes together in the microwave in a matter of minutes and will definitely take care of that craving, but with minimal effort.

09 No-Bake Vanilla Bean Cheesecake Blueberry Pie Damn Delicious Don’t want leftovers lying around? Try this single-serve vanilla bean and blueberry cheesecake pie situation from Damn Delicious. It’s a delicious mashup of cheesecake and blueberry pie filling with a crushed graham cracker layer in the middle.

10 No-Bake Avalanche Cookies Princess Pinky Girl Princess Pinky Girl describes avalanche cookies as little dollops of heaven, basically: white chocolate, crunchy peanut butter, Rice Krispies, mini marshmallows, caramel syrup, and “a finishing sprinkle of flaky sea salt.” You’ll need to melt some ingredients together on the stovetop, but there’s no baking involved.

11 Pineapple Icebox Cake Brown Eyed Baker Pineapple is *the* flavor of summertime in my opinion, so Brown Eyed Baker’s pineapple icebox cake speaks to me (screams at me, really). Truly, what could possibly be yummier than a big bite of Cool Whip, crushed pineapple, and Nilla wafer straight out of the fridge?

12 No-Bake Banana Split Cake Princess Pinky Girl Banana pudding lovers have to try Princess Pinky Girl’s banana split cake recipe. It’s a delicious icebox cake made with graham crackers, crushed pineapple, fresh bananas, Cool Whip, and cream cheese, all left to meld together in the fridge overnight. Top with sprinkles and a cherry for full effect.

Which of these chilled delights will you enjoy this summer?