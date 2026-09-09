9 Easy Recipes For When You're Sick, Because It’s Cold Season Now

Back-to-school season feels all fun and exciting when you’re shopping for supplies and new shoes, but a few weeks in and reality comes crashing down. Your first back-to-school cold came home with your kid and has picked your family members off one by one. Everyone reacts a little differently to being sick, but sore throats and congestion (which takes away your taste) can ruin even the best of appetites. So, you’ll want easy recipes for when you’re sick that are nourishing, easy on your stomach, and made with ingredients that’ll support your immune system. Even if all the vitamin C in the world can’t save you now, the idea that a little extra dose could help you get better, well... hope is worth a lot when you feel your worst.

01 Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup Damn Delicious There’s actual scientific research that chicken noodle soup supports your body’s healing when you’re sick. Damn Delicious’ recipe will help you make a big batch with surprisingly little effort, so you can just check on your pot of soup every so often and sit on the couch sniffling in between.

02 Easy Homemade Ramen Damn Delicious Instant ramen doesn’t have to be boring. This totally doable recipe from Damn Delicious will teach you how to jazz it up so it’s on par with takeout, but it’s ready for you in 30 minutes flat with no delivery fees.

03 Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes Princess Pinky Girl Mashed potatoes are a staple in our house for any kind of sickness. They’re easy to digest, bland enough for those recovering from a stomach bug, and gentle on sore throats. Plus, butter and salt are still good, even when you can’t taste much at all. Princess Pinky Girl’s instant pot mashed potatoes are so, so easy, and ready in just 20 minutes.

04 Quickie Faux Phở Budget Bytes Whenever I’m sick, I crave phở. The lime and herbs are always exactly what my palate wants and my sore throat appreciates the broth and noodle situation. If you want it right now and can’t be bothered to drive to your local spot, try making Budget Bytes’ quickie faux phở, which only takes 20 minutes and very little effort.

05 Orange Creamsicle Smoothie All The Healthy Things Vitamin C is good for immunity they say, and this smoothie from All The Healthy Things contains an entire orange’s worth. This has lots of fruit and probiotics inside and would make a great breakfast or snack if your throat is sore and nothing sounds good.

06 One Pot Chicken & Rice Princess Pinky Girl Gentle on even the most upset tummies, chicken and rice (like Princess Pinky Girl’s version) is a great dish to keep up your sleeve for sick days. It’s easy, slightly cheesy, and exactly what the doctor ordered when you’re down for the count.

07 Kimchi Fried Rice Damn Delicious If you’re super congested and want something spicy but easy, consider Damn Delicious’ kimchi fried rice. It’s not complicated and only takes about 30 minutes, so you can head back to the sofa where your blanket and Kleenex are waiting.

08 Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup All The Healthy Things Again, sickness calls for citrus in my book, and All The Healthy Things’ lemon chicken orzo soup looks like what I’d wish someone would drop off at my front door when I’m under the weather.

09 Orange Ginger Splash Pressed Juice A Beautiful Plate A Beautiful Plate’s orange, ginger, and apple juice looks so delicious and basically like a magic healing potion. If you’re struggling to get your fluids in, making a juice like this can help motivate you (or your sick kids) to drink more. This recipe calls for a juicer, but you can pull off a homemade juice with a blender and a fine-mesh strainer or cheesecloth.

Save this for the next time your whole family is ill and you can’t be bothered to stand upright in the kitchen for an hour.