St. Patrick’s Day doesn’t come with much fanfare anymore. When you’re a kid you get excited to make leprechaun traps and rainbow crafts at school, and as a young adult, well, there are all those parties centered around green beer. But as a parent, the holiday kind of comes and goes without any real fun on our end. If you want to change that, I say lean into the food aspect of March 17 with delicious Irish dishes and fun, festive desserts. These are some of the best easy St. Patrick’s Day recipes that are perfect for family dinners, work potlucks, or school celebrations you volunteered to bake for.

01 Slow-Cooker Corned Beef & Cabbage Foodie Crush One of the most traditional Irish dishes made easy: Foodie Crush’s slow-cooker corned beef and cabbage. This recipe will help you get both the beef and cabbage leaves perfectly tender with minimal effort — just set your Crockpot for 10 hours on low and go find anything else to do.

02 Easy Irish Soda Bread Averie Cooks If you’ve never had this slightly sweet, raisin-filled treat, you have to try Averie Cooks’ easy Irish soda bread recipe. It only takes about 15 minutes of prep and an hour in the oven, and you’re left with fresh-baked bread to serve alongside whatever entree you planned for St. Patrick’s Day dinner.

03 Classic Shepherd’s Pie Brown Eyed Baker When I think about Irish food, I always go straight to shepherd’s pie. If you’ve never made it before, Brown Eyed Baker’s recipe will show you how. It’s not a great weeknight meal because it requires a good bit of time to make, but if you like to cook, you’ll be very pleased with the results of this recipe.

04 Guinness Beef Stew Damn Delicious Beef stew and Guinness are both Irish culinary icons, so why not bring the two together? Damn Delicious’ Guinness beef stew recipe promises big flavor, super tender beef and veggies, and leftovers that just get better as they marry in the fridge.

05 Colcannon Irish Mashed Potatoes Foodie Crush If you need something to serve your beef stew over, consider Foodie Crush’s colcannon mashed potatoes. I’m personally not a huge fan of cabbage on its own, but it adds a great depth of flavor when stirred into mashed potatoes with plenty of butter and green onions on top.

06 Bangers & Mash Budget Bytes Want to feel like you ordered dinner at your favorite pub? Try Budget Bytes’ bangers and mash recipe, complete with directions for the homemade onion gravy to go with those delicious sausages and mashed potatoes. It’s just good, satisfying eats.

07 Lucky Charms Marshmallow Treats Brown Eyed Baker Make Rice Krispies treats but with Lucky Charms, a la Brown Eyed Baker’s recipe, for the perfect St. Patrick’s Day class treat. They’re so incredibly easy, requiring literally three ingredients and like, 10 whopping minutes. Slap ‘em into a 9x13 pan, cool, slice, and serve.

08 Corned Beef Hash Damn Delicioius Want a fun idea for St. Patty’s Day breakfast? It has to be Damn Delicious’ corned beef hash. It’s the perfect way to use up your leftover corned beef from that slow cooker recipe, while also getting some perfectly crisp potatoes to serve alongside it with eggs and toast.

09 Rainbow Poke Cake Princess Pinky Girl If there’s an occasion to make a rainbow cake, I think you should make a rainbow cake. Princess Pinky Girl’s rainbow poke cake would be so cute topped with little shamrock sprinkles or chocolate gold coins, and you will love how incredibly moist the result is with all the pudding pokes you add.

10 Irish Apple Cake A Cookie Named Desire A Cookie Named Desire’s recipe will walk you through how to make a traditional Irish apple cake with a sweet whiskey crème anglaise. This would be an elevated dessert idea to take to a St. Patty’s Day lunch at work, or something yummy to eat with coffee in the mornings any time in March.

11 Shamrock Shake Pie Princess Pinky Girl If what you really want is something undeniably green, you need to make Princess Pinky Girl’s Shamrock Shake pie. It captures the flavors of the iconic McDonald’s Shamrock Shake in an easier-to-transport form. It’s a no-bake recipe that requires only eight ingredients, which isn’t bad for a pie!

12 Mint Chocolate Oreo Bars Averie Cooks I don’t think I have to pitch you these mint chocolate Oreo fudge bars from Averie Cooks — they look and sound delicious enough all on their own. These bad boys have a rich and fudgy texture but aren’t so overly sweet you can’t eat a whole bar (or two).

Whether you signed up to bring fun snacks to the school St. Patty’s Day celebration or you just want a festive pie in the fridge at home, these easy St. Patrick’s Day recipes will help you make it happen.