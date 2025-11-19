12 Cabbage Recipes That Make The Most Of Our Favorite Affordable Veggie

Bell peppers, Brussels sprouts, and potatoes of course — when I think of my favorite vegetables, cabbage doesn’t usually top my list. But a head of cabbage only costs a few dollars, and it makes so. much. food. The trick is finding easy cabbage recipes that make the plain flavor more interesting, and fortunately, there’s no shortage of those online. Cabbage is a staple in so many other cultures’ cuisines for a reason, and they know how to make it absolutely delicious.

01 Cabbage Pancakes (Okonomiyaki) Budget Bytes Budget Bytes says this is the perfect “sweep the fridge” recipe that works well with whatever produce scraps you need to use up. It yields crispy, savory Japanese pancakes that taste good with any dipping sauce and a little green onion garnish (or add a fried egg if you’re a little hungrier).

02 Copycat KFC Cole Slaw Princess Pinky Girl Love KFC’s cole slaw, or need a recipe for the stuff no matter where it’s from? Princess Pinky Girl explains how to make the classic side. Might I recommend putting it on top of some pulled pork sliders?

03 Thai Crunch Salad With Creamy Peanut Dressing All The Healthy Things Every time I eat something with peanut dressing, I wonder why I don’t do that more often. All The Healthy Things’ crunchy Thai salad has a cabbage base loaded with all different kinds and colors of veggies. This is a desk lunch that’ll be the envy of your office mates.

04 Teriyaki Wonton & Cabbage Bake Laughing Spatula Wonton bakes have been viral on TikTok for a hot minute now, but Laughing Spatula’s version includes more volume thanks to the bed of cabbage in the bottom of the baking dish. Her recipe calls for a bagged mix, but you could also chop your own.

05 Spice Rubbed Roasted Chicken & Cabbage All The Healthy Things Season the chicken, cut the cabbage, roast it all in a big pan — that’s the gist of this recipe from All The Healthy Things. I love that it makes a complete meal with an entree and a side, rather than just one part of dinner.

06 Spicy Cabbage Soup Low Carb Africa Cold winter nights ain’t got nothin’ on Low Carb Africa’s spicy cabbage soup. Her post explains how to get the right thickness of the broth and spice level for your preferences so it’ll come out just right for you.

07 Cabbage Steaks Jessica in the Kitchen If you’re someone who genuinely enjoys cabbage, you have to try Jessica in the Kitchen’s cabbage steaks. The ingredient list here is incredibly short (read: affordable), and you end up with tender cabbage slabs with delicious crispy edges.

08 Cabbage Roll Casserole Averie Cooks Averie Cooks’ cabbage roll casserole gives you all the flavor of traditional cabbage rolls without the fuss of actually making them into rolls (bless). It’s all the ground beef, cheese, rice, and cabbage in every bite but ready in about an hour.

09 Kielbasa & Cabbage Skillet Budget Bytes This super cheap 40-minute meal also happens to not make a ton of dirty dishes (thank you, Budget Bytes). You could stick to fried cabbage sans sausage if you want a vegetarian dish or easy side, and add noodles if you want a little more carb in your dinner.

10 Quick Pickled Cabbage Jessica in the Kitchen There’s usually a little cabbage left over once you’re done prepping for a recipe. Throw it in a leftover jam or pickle jar and make quick pickled cabbage. It’s so good on top of fish tacos, pulled pork, or sausages.

11 Cabbage & Ground Beef Low Carb Africa Low Carb Africa’s ground beef and cabbage recipe is perfect if what you need is an affordable, nutritious, filling meal to put on the table. It’s the perfect way to use up that pound of ground chuck you thawed out without turning to spaghetti for the millionth time.

12 Mexican Cole Slaw Princess Pinky Girl If you’re making burrito bowls or tacos, Princess Pinky Girl’s Mexican cole slaw would be such a delicious addition. It’s also a delicious side to go with burgers, barbecue food, whatever really.

Will you be adding more cabbage into your grocery runs going forward?