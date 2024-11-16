60 Expensive-Looking Outfits That Are So Comfy & So Cheap On Amazon
Pieces worth every penny.
Comfortable, cheap, and expensive-looking: You may think you can’t find clothing that fits all three categories, but Amazon has tons of options that are the exception. Without spending more than $40, you can score a sweater that looks like it’s from a designer’s new line and pants that look like they’ve been tailored just for you. From accessories to staples, it’s all below.
01A Warm Knit Pencil Skirt With An Elastic Waistband
This knit pencil skirt is everything you could ask for — stretchy, comfortable, and warm. Wearing this soft piece, you’ll be able to dance the night away without a stiff band digging into your waist or rigid fabric keeping you from moving comfortably.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 8
02A V-Neck Pullover For A Laidback Look
From its slightly rounded collar to its relaxed fit, this V-neck pullover is just the thing to slip into when you want to keep things laidback (but still cute). Not to mention that its high-quality fabric will keep you warm. All you need to do is pick a pair of boots to maintain the cozy vibe.
- Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
- Available colors: 30
03A 2-Piece Set That’s A Cool-Girl Chic Essential
Monochromatic is in and so is this two-piece knit set. It comes in rich color options and is made of a thick fabric that will keep you so cozy that you won’t feel the need to throw on a jacket. Both the turtleneck and wide-leg pants have slits on either side.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 11
04A Chunky Knit Cardigan With Statement-Making Buttons
Since it has a mid-weight feel, this chunky knit cardigan can be worn even when the weather warms up. It has a subtle striped pattern that’s topped off by statement gold buttons. You can keep it buttoned and wear it on its own — or open the front and layer it over a pullover or button-down.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 4
05Faux Leather Leggings With 4-Way Stretch
These faux leather leggings are so comfortable that you won’t want to take them off. They’re unbelievably soft, built with four-way stretch, and are extremely breathable so that you feel like you’re wearing nothing more than workout gear when really you have your next going-out look on. They come in three inseams in the listing.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 4
06A Pleated Blouse That Transitions From The Office To Happy Hour
You won’t have to skip a beat between the office and dinner after when wearing this pleated blouse. It has a polished look that can be dressed up or down. And since it has cap sleeve, you’ll stay cool and comfortable.
- Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus
- Available colors: 7
07A Wrap Sweater Made Of A Thick Ribbed Knit
This wrap sweater is slightly cropped so it will sit perfectly on top of a pair of high-waisted jeans or skirt. It’s made of a ribbed knit that is always comfortable but because of its V-neck and front tie, it looks much more expensive than it is. It will quickly become a staple in your wardrobe rotation.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 7
08A Sweater Dress You Can Wear 2 Ways
You can choose to tie the waist of this mini sweater dress in either the front or the back. Since it’s made of such a soft and stretchy fabric, it’s easy to adjust the look.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 14
09A Long-Sleeve Bodysuit That’s Buttery-Soft
Wear this long-sleeve bodysuit on its own, layer it under a cozy shacket, accessorize with a statement necklace, or let its silky-smooth material make its own statement. It’s made out of 24% elastane so that it’s a breeze to get in and out of (it has a snap closure as well).
- Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
- Available colors: 15
10Fleece-Lined Dress Pants With Functional Back Pockets
You’ll be amazed at how comfortable you are as you head into work in these fleece-lined dress pants with functional back pockets. No one will be able to tell that the smooth pair has such a warm lining. And since they have a straight leg, they’ll look good with boots, flats, or heels. They come in two inseams and three dark neutrals in the listing.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 3
11A Cozy Poncho That Reviewers Love
When you’re in need of something a little more fabulous than a pullover or shawl, you’ll be happy to have this sweater poncho in your closet. It’s simple yet makes you look a million bucks. The beautiful draping is created by tucking one end into a loop at the shoulder, but you can also choose to leave it open. It has earned a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon after more than 3,000 reviews.
- Available sizes: One size
- Available colors: 42
12An Off-The-Shoulder Sweater With Rich Texture
Pair this off-the-shoulder sweater with a glitzy necklace, dangling earrings, or your most intricate up-do for an expensive-looking vibe. It’s a timeless piece made of a cozy knit that’ll keep you warm and comfortably hug your body.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 16
13A Cropped Puffer Jacket That’s Fully Lined For Extra Warmth
Winter coats that are actually protective against harsh conditions aren’t usually the cutest clothing pieces but this stylish cropped puffer jacket aims to change that. It’s fully lined and has elastic cuffs and a hem that help keep wind out. The stand-up collar will also bring you some additional warmth.
- Available sizes: X-Small — Large
- Available colors: 5
14Stretchy Wide-Leg Pants That Wick Away Sweat
You can never have too many pairs of wide-leg pants — especially not when you can pick this pair up in black, blush pink, navy blue, and more. They’re made out of a waffle-knit fabric that has four-way stretch and sweat-wicking abilities to keep you dry and comfortable throughout the day.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (select sizes available in petite)
- Available colors: 7
15A Slouchy Cardigan With A 4.6-Star Overall Rating
Reviewers are obsessed with this oversize cardigan. This cable-knit option has two front patch pockets and comes in seven colors that’ll go with any outfit.
- Available sizes: 1X — 5X
- Available colors: 7
16A Puff-Sleeve Sweater That Comes In V-Neck & Crewneck Options
This puff-sleeve sweater is made of a soft and lightweight knit. The top makes a statement on its own but since it comes in 30 different solid colors and styles (some with a crewneck), you can play around with a variety of accessories to show off your personality. Anything from a maxi skirt to leather pants would go perfectly.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 30
17A Velvet Midi Skirt With Elevated Pleating
Pair this velvet midi skirt with boots and a tucked-in pullover and you’ll be ready to take on a cooler day. The shine of the fabric and pleats falling throughout make it appear even more glamorous.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 10
18A Sweater Dress With A Cinched Waist
The details that make up this sweater dress (like the ribbed sleeves, cable-knit pleats, and cinched waist) are what make it look expensive. Put it all together and you have an adorable piece that makes a great option for your next party or dinner out.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 9
19A Cropped Sweater With An Adjustable Open Back
This V-neck cropped sweater has three tortoiseshell-print buttons lining the center while the back is an open V with lacing that can be tightened. The batwing sleeves add slouchy-cool vibes and give you plenty of room to move and breathe in.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 17
20A Sweater Vest With A Close-But-Comfortable Fit
This sweater vest is elevated but casual enough to throw on every day. It has a tunic length and close-but-comfortable fit. Show off the ribbed hem by letting it flow over a pair of pants or give it extra oomph by wearing it over a long-sleeve top.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 7
21A Faux Fur Jacket That’s Luxuriously Soft
You’ll feel glamorous as soon as you pop on this faux fur jacket. It has an open front so you can still show off whatever crop top or bodysuit you choose to put on underneath.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 8
22Polished Dress Pants That Won’t Wrinkle
These dress pants are ones that you’ll want to wear on your busiest office days and even on travel days. The breathable fabric is so lightweight that it won’t wrinkle as you walk and sit. They’re made with elastic to keep them comfortable but have a zipper closure and tie waist so you can adjust their fit.
- Available sizes: 1X — 5X
- Available colors: 11
23A 2-Piece Knit Set That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down
This two-piece knit set comes with a boxy knit pullover and tapered lounge pants that complement each other beautifully. Add a belt and heels for the perfect brunch outfit. Or, you can find matching sneakers and reserve the duo for an errand-running day. It’s a must either way.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 10
24A Faux-Suede Mini Skirt With Stretch
This faux suede mini skirt comes in a bunch of different styles and colors to vibe with a variety of looks. Whether you go for the pleated version, criss-crossed version, or others, you’re guaranteed a fabric that has stretch for comfort.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 13
25A Sweater Dress That Can be Styled So Many Ways
You can style this sweater vest dress lots of different ways. Layer it over a turtleneck or a button-down, or wear it alone on a warmer day. It’s guaranteed to keep you cozy as you switch up your style.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 5
26Luxe Crew Socks Made Of A Cotton Blend
These neutral crew socks have just the right thickness to be comfortable enough to wear year-round. They’re made with a blend of fabrics (mostly cotton) for breathable, stretchy, and sweat-wicking wear. Your order comes with six pairs.
- Available sizes: 5 — 11
- Available colors: 5
27A Ribbed-Knit Cardigan That Doubles As A Dress
This ribbed knit cardigan can be worn in two different ways. Keep it open and casual layered over jeans or close the beautiful gold buttons to wear it as a rich-looking mini dress.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 6
28A Faux Suede Midi Skirt With A Pull-On Design
When you’re in a rush (and you’re not in the mood to deal with fussy buttons or stubborn zippers), this faux suede midi skirt is a great option. It has a pull-on design, seaming that’ll make any top look more put-together, and it’s easy move in.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 5
29An Elevated Sweater Vest Made Of A Cotton Blend
You’ll feel put-together when wearing this sweater vest and warm as well. The cable-knit piece is made with soft cotton and a loose fit so that you can comfortably fit layering pieces beneath it. And since it comes in every color of the rainbow (and more), there’s a version for every outfit.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 21
30A Mock-Neck Bodysuit That’s Super Breathable
Even though this mock-neck bodysuit will keep you covered, it won’t cause you to overheat. You’ll be cozy but perfectly comfortable since the stretchy fabric is ultra breathable and great for layering.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 35
31Lounge Pieces That Can Be Worn Together Or Separately
The blended fabric of this two-piece lounge set is stretchy, lightweight, and oh-so-smooth. It comes with a tunic-style top and wide-leg pants that look expensive together but can be styled apart, too. It’s the perfect thing to travel or host a movie night in.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 9
32A Wrapped Mini Skirt Reviewers Say Is High Quality
Rock this faux suede mini skirt on your next night out. Its ruching offers a wrapped look in the front while the back remains smooth thanks to a hidden zipper. “The quality of this skirt is amazing. [...] The zipper is smooth, [...] the fabric is super comfortable and stretchy, and the color was spot on. The skirt hugs you, and doesn’t ride up at all,” wrote one reviewer.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 16
33A Satin Tank Top That’s Double Lined
This satin tank top is a little upgrade to your wardrobe that you’ll be reaching for constantly. It can easily replace your ordinary tanks so you can have a more sophisticated look without completely changing your style. And since it’s double layered, even the white color won’t be see-through.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
- Available colors: 21
34A Longline Cardigan With The Coziest Fit
This longline cardigan has a just-right fit: It’s not too loose and not too tight. It’s made of a soft acrylic knit, and you can even tuck your hands into its large front pockets for extra warmth.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 21
35A Ribbed Midi Sweater Dress With So Much Texture
The fit-and-flare shape of this ribbed knit midi sweater dress will hug you in the best way possible. Pair it with knee-high boots or heels.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 15
36A Short-Sleeve Sweater That Looks So Expensive
This short-sleeve sweater has a polished cable-knit design that will complement any outfit. One shopper wrote, “The details are beautiful. The collar is not flimsy at all but has good weight and structure to stay sharp. Cable knit and soft texture make it feel and look high end. [...] It hits right on my hip and because of the banded bottom is easy to adjust or tuck under.”
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 23
37A Color-Blocked Blouse That’ll Dress Up Any Outfit
Switch things up whether it’s at work or a dinner out with this color-blocked blouse with slightly crinkled material. Its accentuated lines make it look extra polished. Even if you decide to pair it will jeans, it will give your outfit a fancier feel.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 10
38An Oversize Crewneck Sweatshirt With Zippered Sides
This oversize crewneck will give you a bit of edge since it has two statement-making zippers on its sides. This detail allows you to switch up the look of the piece and gives you breathing room when left unzipped. It comes in a ton of great colors, including two different shades of gray if you want to keep things neutral.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 23
39A Ribbed Knit Bodysuit With A Snap Closure
This ribbed knit bodysuit will remain perfectly tucked in whether you style it with pants or a skirt. Its material will lay smoothly on your skin with slightly puffed shoulders and lantern sleeves for a dramatic flair that will take every outfit to the next level. It snaps shut at the bottom.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 15
40Surprisingly Comfortable Pumps That Are So On Trend
These D’Orsay pointed-toe pumps are a breeze to walk in yet still look incredibly polished. Their low block heel and soft insole pads make them comfortable, and they’re available in faux suede, shiny faux leather, and even a cheetah print in the listing.
- Available sizes: 5 — 12 (select half sizes available)
- Available colors: 11
41An Off-The-Shoulder Top In More Than A Dozen Colors
The asymmetrical hem of this off-the-shoulder top looks good paired with anything. You can layer it over a mini skirt for a night out, trousers for a fancy dinner, or jeans for a casual (but still cute) lunch. It has a medium thickness so it can be worn all year.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 14
42A Waffle-Knit Shacket Available In Lots Of Earthy Neutrals
Adding this waffle-knit shacket to any outfit is a simple way to add some more color and texture to a look. It comes in calming neutrals that are easy to match to whatever you’re already wearing and a relaxed fit that goes well over crop tops or dresses.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 8
43A Long-Sleeve Crewneck Perfect For Layering
You’ll want to pick up more than one of these long-sleeve crewneck shirts — they come in stripes, animal prints, and a slew of solid colors. It’s made of a fine-knit material that makes it lightweight enough for layering if desired.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 6X
- Available colors: 37
44A Satin Maxi Skirt With An Elastic Waistband
This satin maxi skirt can be worn in the winter, summer, to a casual beach party, or to a fancy celebration. It’s comfortable thanks to an elastic waistband and beautiful A-line shape that flows instead of sticking to your skin.
- Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
- Available colors: 31
45A Button-Down Cardigan With Tons Of Texture
While this entire button-down cardigan is made of a ribbed knit material, the lantern sleeves feature a unique geometric pattern that adds extra interest. It’s perfect for everyday wear.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 12
46A Mesh Bodysuit To Wear On A Night Out
This mesh bodysuit comes in both a long- and short-sleeve option so that you have a stylish top for any month of the year. While the sleeves are see-through, the torso is completely opaque.
- Available sizes: X-Small — Large
- Available colors: 27
47A Plaid Mini Skirt That Comes In 30+ Shades
A plaid mini skirt is a timeless piece for good reason. It has clean lines, a classic plaid pattern that comes in lots of colors in the listing, and pairs just as well with sneakers as it does knee-high boots or heels. It sits high on the waist and has a sturdy zipper closure.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 34
48Yoga Pants With Clean, Polished Lines
Yoga pants don’t need to look sloppy — this pair has clean lines and an elevated-looking drape. These wide-leg bottoms keep you cool even as you break a sweat because of their lightweight and breathable fabric. The elastic waistband won’t slip down as you move and the pair is made with 25% spandex for comfort.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 6
49A Turtleneck Sweater Dress That’s Plenty Stretchy
This turtleneck sweater dress is a cold-weather classic. Slip it over a pair of tights and under a chunky jacket for a stylish yet bundled up outfit. It has a chic bodycon fit but is super stretchy and a breeze to move around in.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 38
50A Lace-Trimmed Tank Top With 10,000+ 5-Star Reviews
Add a bit of pizzazz to any outfit with this lace-trimmed tank top. It’s also extremely lightweight (thanks to its soft and stretchy material).
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 20
51A Cropped Plaid Shacket That’s Not Too Heavy
If you love high-waist bottoms, you’ll love this cropped plaid shacket that won’t take any attention away from your pants. Since it’s not lined, it won’t weigh you down so you can feel free to layer it over a sweater.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 6
52An A-Line Sweater Dress That’s Super Cozy
This sweater dress has style to spare and even better: It has pockets. The A-line piece is stretchy and has a beautiful flow that ends just above the knee.
- Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large
- Available colors: 20
53Platform Slippers That Can Be Worn Indoors & Out
The thickness of these platform slippers help them absorb the shock of every step while giving you a little bit of a boost in longer pants. They have a plush faux shearling lining and an outsole that’s slip resistant so they can be worn outside.
- Available sizes: 5 — 12
- Available colors: 4
54A High-Waisted Skirt With Timeless Style
This high-waisted skirt has a classic shape and timeless draping so you can rest assured that it won’t be a one-and-done kind of piece. You’ll find yourself reaching for it throughout every year, especially since it’s so stretchy and comfortable to wear.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 20
55A Mock-Neck Sweater For Transitional Days
This mock-neck sleeveless sweater is perfect for those in-between days when the weather can’t seem to make its mind up. You can layer it underneath a cardigan or shacket or rock it on its own.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 25
56A Cable-Knit Button-Down To Make Any Outfit More Interesting
If your outfit is lacking in color or shape, you need texture and this cable-knit button-down will deliver it. Plus, it will keep you warm especially since the lantern cuffs work to block out cold air. A touch of stretch makes it even more comfortable.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 7
57A Mock-Neck Sweatshirt With An Oversize Fit
Between its dropped shoulders and relaxed fit, this oversize mock-neck sweatshirt is clearly perfect for chill days. And don’t worry about the neck being overbearing; it has a notch on one side so that you have a bit more room to work with.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 21
58Drawstring Pants That Come In Short & Long Sizes
With their wide legs and elastic waistband, these drawstring pants give a laidback feel but still are put-together enough to dress up. Even better, they come in 15 colors and short and long sizes.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (select short & long sizes available)
- Available colors: 15
59A Tunic Top That Feels Silky-Smooth
With its high-low rounded hemline, this tunic top is just the thing to wear with leggings or any time where you want some coverage. It’s made with spandex to keep it casual and comfy and rayon to give it a silky-smooth feel.
- Available sizes: Small — 3X
- Available colors: 12
60A 2-Piece Sweat Set That’s Nice Enough To Wear Out
The pullover top and wide-leg bottoms of this two-piece sweatsuit feature a fine-knit fabric and clean lines that are nice enough to be worn out. Wear it to run errands, to grab brunch, or while traveling.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 14