The Eye Makeup That Has You Covered For #MomLife
Most of us grew up on the beauty magazine promise of “day-to-night” makeup. We were told, time and time again, that we needed to master the eye look that could take us from the office to happy hour with a swipe of shimmer and a second coat of mascara. As it turns out, like algebra, the day-to-night transformation didn’t even factor into our lives as much as it does with motherhood. Because when there’s no time to wash your face and redo your whole look (which there never is), your makeup has to keep up and be ready to multitask as hard as you do.
Content creator and mom Desire Westphal has her five-minute routine down. Her go-to for a playdate-ready look is simple: “I’m all about a neutral bronzing shadow to feel polished quickly.” And when a day of drop-offs and sports games might turn into a girls’ night out, she keeps things flexible. “I tend to wear liquid products and don’t add a lot of powders so I can add onto my look later without having to start over.”
She recently put a few products from e.l.f. Cosmetics to the test and loved how low-effort yet impactful they were. “The mascara looks amazing even with just one layer, and the eyeliner went on super easily while giving back great color,” she said. “There’s no stressing over whether I’m going to like the look after I’m done doing my makeup. I already know it’s going to be good.”
Below, the e.l.f. eye essentials—each under $10—for glam eyes no matter where you’re running to and from.
With four highly pigmented shades in a mix of matte and shimmer finishes, this palette is so much more versatile than its size would have you believe. Whether you use your fingers or a brush, the shadows blend out evenly for instant depth and dimension. The matte shades give just the right amount of definition for daytime, while a quick tap of shimmer before heading out at night will brighten your entire look.
Get ready for people to start asking if you got a lash lift. This curling mascara delivers serious lift and hold, thanks to the curved brush that grabs every single lash — even the tiny ones at the corners — and props them up all day long. “I love that this mascara looks amazing even with just one layer,” says Westphal. But if you want to add even more drama, the formula is buildable, so you can dial up the volume at any time without clumping.
This is the eyeliner that’ll make you cringe thinking back on every overpriced pencil you’ve ever bought. It’s smooth, it’s creamy, it’s deeply pigmented. It’s smudgeable when you want it smoky, clean and precise when you don’t. All that for three dollars? Might as well treat yourself to the entire lineup.
Smudging is an art form, and it requires the right tool to get that effortlessly lived-in look. This densely packed, dome-shaped brush makes it easy to smudge your eyeliner outward and upward for the perfect blurry cat-eye, diffuse any harsh shadow lines, and create soft definition.