The Eye Makeup That Has You Covered For #MomLife

Most of us grew up on the beauty magazine promise of “day-to-night” makeup. We were told, time and time again, that we needed to master the eye look that could take us from the office to happy hour with a swipe of shimmer and a second coat of mascara. As it turns out, like algebra, the day-to-night transformation didn’t even factor into our lives as much as it does with motherhood. Because when there’s no time to wash your face and redo your whole look (which there never is), your makeup has to keep up and be ready to multitask as hard as you do.

Content creator and mom Desire Westphal has her five-minute routine down. Her go-to for a playdate-ready look is simple: “I’m all about a neutral bronzing shadow to feel polished quickly.” And when a day of drop-offs and sports games might turn into a girls’ night out, she keeps things flexible. “I tend to wear liquid products and don’t add a lot of powders so I can add onto my look later without having to start over.”

She recently put a few products from e.l.f. Cosmetics to the test and loved how low-effort yet impactful they were. “The mascara looks amazing even with just one layer, and the eyeliner went on super easily while giving back great color,” she said. “There’s no stressing over whether I’m going to like the look after I’m done doing my makeup. I already know it’s going to be good.”

Below, the e.l.f. eye essentials—each under $10—for glam eyes no matter where you’re running to and from.