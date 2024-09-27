There are some foods that just feel right to make this time of year — chili, soup, pies. But for those who love a classic brownie for dessert, having a list of fall brownies to make is a must. And don’t worry, this list isn’t full of brownies with little fondant leaves or edible gold foil laced over each of them — the recipes are just everything you love about a brownie with a heavy dose of fall mixed in. Imagine eating a brownie while the crisp cool air brushes your perfectly wavy hair back and leaves are falling all around you and you’ve got plans to carve a pumpkin later. That’s what these fall brownie recipes are like.

There’s a mixture here of sweet fall brownies filled with all the flavors you know and love about autumn, like spice cake and pumpkin, but there are also some that are perfect to make for Halloween or to use up some of your leftover trick-or-treat candy. Make them now, make them in October, or serve them up for Thanksgiving — whatever your plans are for these fall brownies, there’s sure to be at least one recipe that speaks to you. Some of them even use boxed mix, which means if you’re swamped and busy but still want brownies, you can have them. Because fall brownies are for all of us.

01 Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Brownies A Pretty Life in the Suburbs You knew pumpkin was going to be at the top of the list, right? These pumpkin cheesecake swirl brownies from A Pretty Life in the Suburbs are just incredible. Pumpkin is already pretty great in both sweet and savory dishes, but something about it mixed in here with the cheesecake taste and the chocolate will just send you over the edge. Super fudgy and moist, these brownies also just look perfect for a fall gathering.

02 Caramel-Filled Brownies Damn Delicious There’s something about caramel that feels quintessentially fall — maybe all the Halloween candy? — so I’m obsessed with these caramel-filled brownies from Damn Delicious. With a layer of caramel in the middle oozing out with every bite, you’re sure to feel those warm, hearty, autumn food vibes.

03 Toffee Brownie Cookies A Spicy Perspective Like caramel, toffee feels like a fall flavor, so I’m more than ready to whip up these toffee brownie cookies from A Spicy Perspective. It may be in a cookie shape, but that flavor and texture is all fudgy brownie, and the crunchy, sweet topping of toffee will make you feel like you fell into a gourd and live there with a bunch of fall fairies. (Yes, it’s that good.)

04 Reese’s Fluffernutter Fudge Brownies Inside Bru Crew Life Ready to mash up all your favorite Halloween candy into a brownie for fall? I’ve got you covered. This Reese’s Fluffernutter Brownie recipe from Inside Bru Crew Life is beyond decadent. With Reese’s Pieces, peanut butter cups, and marshmallows, it’s like your trick-or-treat pail fell into a perfect pan of brownies.

05 Caramel Apple Brownies Foodie Crush You can’t have fall without caramel apple, so you might as well try it mixed into a brownie. From Foodie Crush, these delightful caramel apple brownies are like the perfect apple cake mashed into a brownie, and I’m just mad I’ve lived 36 years without this recipe.

06 Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Brownies Averie Cooks For a classic fall brownie, try these pumpkin chocolate chip brownies from Averie Cooks. Nothing fancy here, just a good old fashioned brownie with everyone’s favorite fall gourd mixed right on in. The vibes are peak fall, and everyone’s going to want seconds.

07 Salted Rolo Brownies Brown Eyed Baker More caramel, but this time we’re using Rolos, a very underrated candy. This salted Rolo brownies recipe from Brown Eyed Baker has a texture straight from heaven and makes for very thick, cakey brownies with the perfect salt to caramel ratio.

08 Pecan Pie Brownies Cookie Named Desire It just doesn’t get much more fall than this: pecan pie brownies. Cookie Named Desire’s recipe gives you a classic fudgy brownie bottom and then the perfectly sweet, crunchy pecan pie taste right on top. It’s all the things you love about both desserts, and the recipe is so simple. Don’t wait until Thanksgiving to make these.

09 Snickerdoodle Blondie Bars Baked By Rachel All of the cinnamon sugar sweetness in snickerdoodles means they’re the perfect fall cookie, so why not try the snickerdoodle blondie bars from Baked By Rachel? My husband is a snickerdoodle expert and swears these blondie bars have the exact same soft, puffy texture of a snickerdoodle cookie — but they’re thicker. What more could you want?

10 Spice Cake Brownies Cookies and Cups Want a really easy fall brownie? Try this spice cake brownie recipe. The official name from Cookies and Cups is Spice Cake Knock You Naked Brownies and I have a feeling that’s an apt description. Using a spice cake box mix and a few simple pantry ingredients, you can have these delightful spice brownies all ready to impress.

11 Brownie Spiders Gimme Some Oven OK, so maybe this is more of a Halloween brownie, but Halloween is in the fall, right? From Gimme Some Oven, these brownie spiders take no time at all to make and look adorable on a party platter or passed out as a sweet treat for friends and neighbors.

So which fall brownie recipe are you making this weekend?