There is something so exciting about taking your kids to New York City for the first time. There’s simply no other place like it in the world, and for my kids, who live in a small city in one of the most sparsely populated states, bringing them to New York was really a way to show them the possibilities of the whole wide world.

We saw a show on Broadway, ate in China Town, walked the High Line, and of course checked out the Statue of Liberty, FAO Schwarz, and the Empire State Building. We rode the subway and the ferry, got a traditional slice of pizza (and a cannoli), and, like any good visit to New York, just walked around a ton, taking it all in.

Of course, one of the big challenges of visiting New York with family is finding the right place to stay. Because it’s all so compact, and because it can be pricey, it’s not easy to find a good fit for families. But there are some really good options if you look around and dig deep (and I did)!

Here’s a list of some great family-friendly places to stay in New York City.

The Hoxon, Williamsburg Hoxon One thing I recommend often to people traveling with kids to New York City — stay in Brooklyn or Queens! My kids get stressed easily, and staying in one of the quieter boroughs gives them a chance to get away from the bustle after a day of exploring. It also gives them a chance to really get to know a smaller neighborhood outside of Manhattan. One great choice is the Hoxon Williamsburg. Kids stay free, and with the “Tiny Hox” Program, they offer everything from cribs with Naturalmat organic mattresses to bottle warmers and baby bathing needs. They also include a tiny tote, a “Smallable x Hox” coloring book, and a free “Little’uns Breakfast Bag” with each stay. The Hoxon is also more pet-friendly than a lot of the city’s hotels — there’s no extra fees and guests even get a “Mutt Manual” outlining all the best dog-friendly spots in the area, bowls for food and water, a cosy dog bed, dog treats, a Hox Hound dog tag, and poop bags. Finally, the Hoxon is super-flexible about check-in and check-out times, which can be so important to families on schedules. The rooms at the Hoxon are pretty small, so when it comes to family travel, it’s great if you’ve got one baby, or are perhaps traveling solo with one of your older kids (they have great rooms with two twin beds). Pick a room with a Manhattan view — they are fantastic!

Lotte New York Palace If you have the budget for it and are looking for a high-end experience, look no further than Lotte New York Palace. It’s located right in the middle of everything, giving you easy, walkable access to so many of the iconic New York City experiences, from Rockefeller Center to Fifth Ave. It also boasts larger than standard rooms, especially for something in the city, which give you a little more wiggle room if you are bringing a crowd. And if you want a splurge, the hotel offers a Little Royals getaway, which comes with a play fort, bedtime books, activity books and crayons, and cupcakes. How fun! You can also add on a tea party if you want maximum fanciness levels!

Conrad New York Downtown Conrad Located in Battery Park, this all-suite hotel offers the luxury of space above all else. Even the smallest rooms at the Conrad start at 430 square feet and have great common living spaces. It’s also right next to the Hudson River, in an extremely family-friendly neighborhood that has amazing playgrounds just across the street. You can even see the Statue of Liberty from the hotel. It’s a little removed from the hubbub of the city, but it’s also very easy to get transportation to anywhere you’d like to go. Finally, The hotel offers a specialized, activity-filled adventure kit called “Little Kid, Big City” for kids at check-in, which includes a children's travel book, scavenger hunt itinerary, crayons, and, in some cases, plushies.

Hotel Beacon Located on the Upper West Side, Hotel Beacon is known for its family-friendly amenities, and there’s a reason. They offer many spacious apartment-style suites with kitchenettes, with some having in-room laundry access and other home-like perks. It’s address is a pro, too. It’s in close proximity to Central Park and the Natural History Museum — and it’s super-easy to get to anywhere else you’d want to go in the city. On top of all that, guests rave at the service, which warmly welcomes kids and is happy to help out. Hotel Beacon also often has deals if you stay for more than two nights, making it an ideal choice if you’re going to spend a week exploring the city.

Home 2 Suites By Hilton — Long Island City This is a great, more budget-friendly option that’s in Long Island City. While it might seem remote and too far away from the action, it’s actually a very speedy 2-minute walk and 10-minute subway ride to midtown. Not only that, but you can get great views of the city across the river from your hotel room. This is also a suite-based option that gives your family a lot of breathing room and the ability to prepare food and relax when you’re not hitting the city streets. It also offers laundry facilities, a mini-mart, and a fitness center, really making it a home away from home. Finally, it’s a really easy hop and skip to Laguardia Airport.

Hampton Inns You might think of it as a generic chain, but absolutely do not sleep on Hampton Inn locations if you’re looking for a family-friendly, budget-friendly stay in New York City. There are several great locations, they have consistent quality, and they have an early, complimentary breakfast (never underestimate this fact if you are traveling with little people!) that includes make-your-own waffles. The rooms also have microwaves and mini fridges. Some of the Hampton Inns, like the one in Times Square, also have coin-operated laundry.

The Langham, 5th Ave The Langham is another higher-end pick, but it is a great option for a splurge. It’s located right on 5th Ave downtown, putting you right in the mix for all of your New York City adventures. The hotel offers “family rooms” that have more storage and bigger bathrooms, plus options for multi-room suites. And the restaurants on-site, even the Michelin-starred Ai Fiori has kid-friendly food options. It also has a long history of going above and beyond for guests, especially those with kids. In the past, they’ve offered special kid packages, too, like a Paddington experience.

Hotel Edison This is a historic stay in Times Square— and a great choice if you’re in town with your kids to catch a Broadway show. It’s also more affordable than some of the other choices on our list. The hotel has suite options and options for interconnected rooms — plus some sofa bed options, too. They also offer an on-site fitness center (which can be rare in hotels with this location), 24-hour security, and breakfast vouchers. They also have walking tours, which could be great for curious older kids.

TWA Hotel New York If you are flying in from or out of the JFK airport and have an early or late flight, consider a night at the TWA Hotel. It’s the only hotel on the JFK property, and it is incredibly fun for kids. It’s themed and feels like a time machine — and there’s lots you can do without even leaving the property, from museum exhibits to themed diners to a giant Twister room. Be sure to visit their rooftop infinity pool, where kids can splash and play while watching planes take off and land on the runways. The rooms aren’t huge here, but they are quiet despite the noisy air traffic outside.

There you have it! New York City is one of the most amazing places in the world — and getting to share it with your kids, whether for a quick weekend getaway or for a week-long exploration — is one of those really fun moments of being a parent.

While it can be challenging to find kid-friendly hotels in the area, there are so many great options that will fit your family’s needs.

Happy travels!