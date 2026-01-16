Over the last few years, the trend of romanticizing one’s life has been incredibly lovely... and helpful. As a certified Morning Person, I already felt like I had this in the bag — coffee, candles, slow starts — but learning to romanticize the afternoon witching hour has been the greatest gift as a mom of three.

Because it doesn’t matter how old your kids are, that weird time from like 3ish to 6ish? It’s rough. And it doesn’t help that this is also the time of day when I am suddenly ravenous, and I must eat a little bite of every single thing in my pantry and fridge like The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Then suddenly I feel like sh*t, and I still have to cook dinner and do homework and put away laundry and UGH.

But romanticizing that time, for me, means eating or drinking something fun. An intentional little snack or treat that fuels me not just with calories, but also with joy. Like, of all the parts of the day where I need a dopamine hit, the afternoon witching hour is the most deserving — and I do it with these fun snack and drink ideas.

A Slice Of Cheese Bread Spend with Pennies I am a big fan of bread, and an afternoon slice of bread — even just toast with butter — always hits the spot. But my new hyperfixation is this cheese bread recipe from Spend with Pennies. It’s so easy, so budget-friendly, and holy sh*t, it’s so good. I can’t describe how perfectly cheesy it is, and my whole family asks for a slice every afternoon. Pair it with a couple of pepperoni or a hunk of deli turkey, too, if you want. Even with a nice juicy fruit like strawberries, it feels so fancy... like you’re eating at a French café.

Non-Alcoholic Margarita If a margarita on the patio of a Mexican restaurant can cure everything, then I believe a non-alcoholic margarita at your kitchen table during the Witching Hour can, too. Whether you’re avoiding alcohol or just want something that feels special, this non-alcoholic margarita recipe from Pinch of Yum is incredible. It’s not a mocktail; it really feels like a true margarita. Do not forget the Tajin.

Protein Coffee canart7/E+/Getty Images I know, I know, protein feels super “trendy,” but I really do have to share that a protein iced coffee — a “proffee,” if you will — absolutely hits the spot during the afternoon witching hour. I personally love mixing my protein powder with Fairlife milk and then adding it to my favorite iced coffee, but there are a million recipes out there. You can even find instant protein coffee like Javvy to make it super easy. No matter what, if you need a snack/treat that will give you a little zing of energy for the evening, this is the way.

Hot Chocolate & A Cookie Krit of Studio OMG/Moment/Getty Images Listen, hot chocolate is not just for the holidays. Grab your favorite mug, pop a cookie or two on a plate, and enjoy a perfect afternoon sip and treat. Hot chocolate just always feels ~extra~, and if there’s anything the afternoon witching hour needs lately, it’s ~extra~.

Fruit & PB Yogurt Dip I was a powdered peanut butter hater for a long time — and then I tried it. Whipping it into Greek yogurt and pairing it with some apple slices? Oh, honey. This is a great afternoon treat, and if you have little ones who insist on sharing your food with you, this is a great Witching Hour option. Just get as much yogurt as you like (regular yogurt would work, too) and whip in a few tablespoons of powdered peanut butter (or the real stuff) until you have a flavor and consistency that you like. My only other hack? Spoon it into a pretty bowl and eat it somewhere comfy.

Energy Bites Pinch of Yum You can find a million recipes for energy bites out there, but my personal favorite is the cookie-dough energy bites recipe from Pinch of Yum. Even my picky kids eat these, and when you want a sweet treat that doesn’t get you too full for dinner, these hit the spot. (The website also has other versions, including a carrot cake one that’s phenomenal.)

Watermelon Pineapple Lemonade Damn Delicious Again, I love a fancy glass, and any excuse to whip them out is OK with me. For the witching hour, try keeping a big jug of this watermelon pineapple lemonade from Damn Delicious in the fridge. It’s bright, it’s refreshing, it’s hydrating, and oh my gosh, it’s so flavorful. You just can’t help but relax and feel happy while sipping this.

A Soft Pretzel Brent Hofacker / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images When was the last time you had a soft pretzel? Probably at a fair or Disney World or something, right? Hear me out: Soft pretzels bring joy, and this time of day needs joy. You can find these in the frozen food aisle, and they are actually pretty great soft pretzels (or go somewhere for a little out-of-the-house adventure and grab you one). Pair with some yellow mustard or a tiny cup of jarred cheese sauce for a nice pick-me-up.

Hard Boiled Eggs With Chili Crisp & Edamame ViewStock/View Stock/Getty Images Look, this is hyper-specific, but if you want lots of fiber and protein in your afternoon treat, try this combo: hard-boiled eggs with chili crisp and steaming edamame. I don’t often eat edamame, so whenever I make it at home, it feels like I’m getting away with something special — and you just can’t go wrong with chili crisp. Ever. If you want to prep a bit, you can even try marinating your eggs in soy sauce and chili oil overnight to give them some extra oomph.

A Frozen Fruit Treat Penpak Ngamsathain/Moment/Getty Images Frozen bananas dipped in chocolate, those fancy fruit popsicles (drop one of those in a sparkling water and thank me later), or even a little cup of frozen fruit with cool whip — whatever your choice, just know it’ll absolutely cure you of the lingering grumpies as Witching Hour progresses.

A Mini Charcuterie Board MelanieMaya/E+/Getty Images Don’t complicate it — think rolled up deli meat slices, a cheese stick, a few orange slices, a pile of pickles, a hunk of cheese with jam. You can absolutely make a yummy little mini charcuterie board with things already in your fridge, and it will absolutely hit the spot.

Peach Oat Bars A Pretty Life in the Suburbs You can replace this with any other bar recipe you really love, but A Pretty Life in the Suburbs’ Peach Oat Bar is unreal and feels like the most decadent, wholesome, comforting treat you’ve ever had. They’re so easy to pull together, and with a cup of coffee or tea, it is the ultimate pick-me-up afternoon snack. (Also, it has that weird food thing where it feels like it’s taking care of you in some way? You know what I mean.)