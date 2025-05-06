Main Character Energy, But Only On Thursdays? We Can Co-Sign That

At this point, we’re all familiar with the concept of “romanticizing your life” — leaning into the things that make your day feel more special, beautiful, or meaningful, and overall less mundane. How you do it (and how influencers recommend you do it) varies from person to person, but a lot of times, it just doesn’t feel attainable for busy parents. But some millennials on TikTok are proposing a new approach: just be the main character in your life one day a week.

Kelsey A. (@ gracefully_grounded on TikTok) recently posted a video describing her routine. “Once a week, I try to have a cute little aesthetic breakfast outside. Is it necessary? No. Does it make me feel better? Yes,” she says emphatically. “Making things beautiful can really have an effect on your mood and productivity. And I have to say, anytime I put a little bit of extra effort into my morning routine, I always have a great day.”

We see Kelsey make her tea and drink it out of a really pretty teacup, and place a few pastries on a matching saucer. She dines al fresco on her porch in her cozy robe. It’s honestly all a pretty easy shift, and she says it truly feels like it makes a difference, in her experience. And honestly, I love this approach.

You see, there’s a reason moms tend to save the fine china for special occasions — who among us wants to hand wash an entire family’s worth of dishes every single night for the sake of “romanticizing” dinnertime? And so often, it feels like videos about making yourself feel like the main character are imply that you have to buy something (fresh flowers! cute PJs! candles in every room!). Kelsey’s approach feels really refreshing. Just once a week, do something you were going to do anyway (like eat breakfast) in a way that is just a little more special.

Why “Romanticizing Your Life” Feels So Good To Your Brain

In her video, Kelsey mentions that she feels like she actually does have a better day after her main character breakfasts al fresco. Well, that’s probably not just in her head.

“Whether it be taking time to do your hair in the morning, making your favorite matcha, or taking a 10-minute walk to Gramercy Park, these seemingly small activities can greatly impact your mental wellness,” Dr. Cynthia Shaw, a New York-based licensed clinical psychologist and existential therapist, tells Scary Mommy. When we do these little rituals that TikTok is calling romanticizing our lives, here’s what’s actually happening in your brain:

You’re grounding and regulating your nervous system. “Romanticizing your life isn’t just a cute trend — it’s calming. Small rituals like lighting a candle while you journal or walking with music help regulate your nervous system. They bring you out of your head and into the moment. These activities can anchor you by reminding you that you’re here, you’re real, and this moment matters,” says Shaw. You’re giving meaning to the mundane. “Let’s be honest: Life can feel like a never-ending to-do list,” Shaw says. “But when you romanticize one part of your day, like making a morning matcha, you’re giving that moment meaning. And meaning-making is a huge part of mental health, especially when everything else feels repetitive or disconnected.” You’re taking your power back. “When you’re feeling stuck, anxious, or like life is happening to you, even the smallest intentional choice can be empowering,” Shaw points out. “Picking your outfit like you’re the lead in your own film, or planning a once-a-week solo walk or café moment, helps you remember: I still get to choose how I show up. That sense of agency is core to building self-esteem and emotional resilience, two things that often get worn down in today’s hustle culture.”

Once you start looking at the romanticizing your life trend this way — as a simple and accessible way to bolster your mental health — it’s much easier to think of easy things you can do to savor the small joys of every single day. Some of my favorite ideas include:

Playing French jazz while you cook or take a shower.

Focusing on your senses, like how that croissant tastes so buttery, or how pretty the birdsong is when you walk to your car.

Again, eating breakfast outside.

Enjoying a midday mocktail for a pick-me-up while you’re working.

Driving home from school pickup with the windows down.

Wearing a flowy dress, a satin camisole, etc., to clean and do your chores.

So, in the movie of your life, what would the main character be up to, say, on a random Thursday evening? Time to find out!