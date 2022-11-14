From The Confessional: Post-Divorce Parenthood

Whether you’re navigating co-parenting with your ex, building a blended family, or doing both, post-divorce parenthood has its own particular set of challenges, milestones, and wins. From sharing custody with an ex-spouse they still consider toxic to finding relief during their days or weeks “off,” here are 16 parents’ confessions about the highs and lows.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun.

My relationship with my stepdaughter will never be the same after she stopped visiting Confessional #5903582

On my days with my son (divorced)he cries for his dad. It hurts my heart and I resent him Confessional #4903815

Being a single mom is easier than being married to a man child Confessional #64589389

Feeling resentful towards my stepson- he’s so mean to my daughter! Confessional #32494214

Ex and I split kids & dogs 7 days on and 7 days off, I ❤️​ my kids, but also ❤️ having a gd break. Confessional #98538211

I’m glad my ex is failing as a parent even with our son being 25 Confessional #5903492

I love being separate, I live next door to my ex, we both see our kids everyday but get solo time! Confessional #1893548

50/50 custody & I’m glad I get a break from the kids. They were a$$holes last week. Confessional #6589458

Trying so hard to be civil with my coparent but he is making it beyond hard Confessional #7734391

I wish my 25 yr old step-son would finally move out of my basement. Confessional #2389438

I hate my bonus kids mom. She treats me like crap. Confessional #8549585

My ex is so toxic, coparenting is so hard. Confessional #45305929

Coparenting after divorce feels like the trauma of being married to that guy over and over. Confessional #24095342

My ex pays little child support. I not only do everything but pay for everything as well. Confessional #76538544

I look forward to when my kids go to their dads. Confessional #43490313

Blending families is so much harder that I imagined. Some days I only want MY kids Confessional #4903591