To some, divorce is a tragedy... to others, it’s a godsend. Both perspectives, and pretty much everything in between, are represented in submissions to the Scary Mommy Confessional. From people devastated to be single to people beyond thrilled to have a clean slate, here are 21 anonymous confessions about the end of marriage.

I think divorce is GREAT for kids. My DC are better off for it and now they have a model of what healthy, functional adult relationships are supposed to look like. Plus a happy fulfilled mama! I think staying in an ugly marriage sets DC up for failure. Confessional #25871244

Divorce has been great for my kids too. My girls are seeing me single, happy, taking care of us by myself, and not needing a f*cking man around. You do not have to be "coupled up" with someone in order to feel important or whole. Confessional #25871344

This divorce needs to hurry the hell up and be over with already!!!!! Confessional #25871220

My wife, woman I’ve been with for 23 years, is divorcing me.... I’m broken..... 😔​😔​💔​ Confessional #84596742

I’m only staying married until my child is older. Resent DH badly. Confessional #5580941

Your friend getting divorced may be happier than you think! Confessional #25871323

Binge eating, booze, trashy tv, and video games are how I cope with being married to someone that no longer makes me happy. But we have kids, so I would never divorce him. It would devastate them. Confessional #25871307

When people talk about meeting their spouses in heaven, it freaks me out so much. Will I be abandoned, divorced and alone in heaven too? Looking around at all the happy couples just like I do now? Ugh. Or am I going to hell for getting divorced? Confessional #25871011

The idea that you go to hell if you get divorced was made my up by the patriarchy to keep women in bad marriages. Confessional #25871067

As of today, I am officially divorced. Yay! Confessional #10364883

I’m 45, divorced for 6 years, single mom. I think I’ll be alone forever. I’m devastated. Confessional #6493489

I don’t like my husband anymore. I want out but the kids are too young 😢 Confessional #3249893

After a horrible divorce from a remorseless cheater, I can finally feel my soul slowly returning. Welcome back, me. I’ve missed you. Confessional #6998035

H wants a divorce. Married almost 30 years. He expects me to just let him drop me off at my parents house without anything, including a car. He has no idea who he's f*cking with. Confessional #4563902

I can’t stand my husband since he retired. I did all domestic chores while raising our kids and now he expects it and just doesn’t help. Kids grown I work full time. Divorce...? Confessional #8958344

If I really considered my feelings, I’d be getting a divorce Confessional #5759834

I don’t want to divorce my husband...but I don’t want to have sex with him either. Confesional #6489351

I’m pretty sure my marriage is over. And I’m not upset about it. Just worried about $. Confessional #4589954

I think I want a divorce. I don’t love my husband the way I used to. Confessional #45805039

I wish I had followed my dreams instead of marrying my ex husband Confessional #45394818