From the Confessional: Yep, We’re All Hiding The Good Snacks

Before sitting down to write this, I stopped in the kitchen, reached to the very back of a cabinet no one under the age of 5 could possibly reach, and grabbed a handful of Halloween candy. (We all buy it weeks in advance so we can make sure it tastes OK, right?) Is it dramatic to say I sleep better at night knowing I have a secret stash of my favorite snacks tucked away where no one, even my loving husband, will ever find them? Yes. Is it true? Also yes. And it turns out I’m not alone... here are confessions from 10 other parents who carry on the proud tradition of hiding snacks from their families.

Shhh. That frozen bag of "veggies" nobody likes in freezer hides my chocolate stash for myself only. None for husband or kids. Confessional #4878751

I have successfully hidden my pint of ice cream under a blanket and consumed the whole thing in a ninja-like fashion while my 4-year old sat next to me never suspecting a thing. Confessional #2687611

I throw candy wrappers behind the couch and then blame the kids when my husband finds them. Confessional #1312281

I ate the good chocolates right after my kids went to bed. Confessional #5950934

I get a big thrill hiding snacks & treats from my kids/spouse Confessional #5909342

I always hide the good dessert from my kids and wait until they are in bed to eat it Confessional #9823453

Sometimes I eat candies at the bathroom, so I don’t have to share with my son and husband Confessional #3490441

My favorite time of day is bedtime so I can snack without getting asked to share 🥴​ Confessional #2903955

I keep chips in my car so I don’t have to share with my kids Confessional #239481

I’m the one who ate all of the Elmo veggie straws. Confessional #23091353