'I Only Want To Buy Presents For Myself'
17 parents share what’s really on their minds
December is here, and with it the reminder that all that holiday family time can bring... lots of extra stress. Whether it’s your in-laws, extended family members, or your partner, there’s a good chance someone in your life is causing you frustration right about now. Read on for what other parents had to share on that very topic — plus confessions about music lessons, teenage years, and more.
Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun.
I would rather be alone than with my 5 kids and husband.
Confessional #71826456
Tired of having to always be the glue for my entire family. I need a break
Confessional #73343627
I hate the holidays but feel obligated to make them special for the kids
Confessional #73226452
My husband is the cause of most of my stress and anxiety.
Confessional #78384758
I HATE that my daughter is doing an instrument this year, it’s like pulling teeth to get her to practice.
Confessional #76926475
Thankful for in laws help but also stop parenting my son
Confessional #73829387
I wish people would stop buying so much stuff for my toddler
Confessional #78202938
I said no to hosting Thanksgiving for my sanity & it was the best decision ever.
Confessional #78935462
My happiness comes from sleep & books lately.
Confessional #71029847
Being the sole rememberer for everyone sucks, my husband wonders why I forget his sh*t
Confessional #71092857
Terrified of what the teen years are going to bring. Wish the innocence lasted longer..
Confessional #71291938
I know my husband cheated on me but I can’t afford to move alone with both my kids
Confessional #71909287
Some days I think my husband and I are only married out of convenience
Confessional #75203948
I feel like my kids aren’t learning anything good from me
Confessional #78120498
I think the fillers my friend got look awful
Confessional #71872636
I love Christmas, but LOATHE spending time with my in-laws..
Confessional #71829465
I only want to buy presents for myself
Confessional #71828283