December is here, and with it the reminder that all that holiday family time can bring... lots of extra stress. Whether it’s your in-laws, extended family members, or your partner, there’s a good chance someone in your life is causing you frustration right about now. Read on for what other parents had to share on that very topic — plus confessions about music lessons, teenage years, and more.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, please tell all through the link here. And if you want to browse past Confessions, head here.

I would rather be alone than with my 5 kids and husband. Confessional #71826456

Tired of having to always be the glue for my entire family. I need a break Confessional #73343627

I hate the holidays but feel obligated to make them special for the kids Confessional #73226452

My husband is the cause of most of my stress and anxiety. Confessional #78384758

I HATE that my daughter is doing an instrument this year, it’s like pulling teeth to get her to practice. Confessional #76926475

Thankful for in laws help but also stop parenting my son Confessional #73829387

I wish people would stop buying so much stuff for my toddler Confessional #78202938

I said no to hosting Thanksgiving for my sanity & it was the best decision ever. Confessional #78935462

My happiness comes from sleep & books lately. Confessional #71029847

Being the sole rememberer for everyone sucks, my husband wonders why I forget his sh*t Confessional #71092857

Terrified of what the teen years are going to bring. Wish the innocence lasted longer.. Confessional #71291938

I know my husband cheated on me but I can’t afford to move alone with both my kids Confessional #71909287

Some days I think my husband and I are only married out of convenience Confessional #75203948

I feel like my kids aren’t learning anything good from me Confessional #78120498

I think the fillers my friend got look awful Confessional #71872636

I love Christmas, but LOATHE spending time with my in-laws.. Confessional #71829465