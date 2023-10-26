From The Confessional: 'I Truly Loathe My MIL'

There’s always a mix of topics addressed in the Scary Mommy Confessional, and accordingly, you’ll find confessions about a number of different subjects in the roundup below. But — maybe because we’re entering the season of festive family get-togethers — in-laws were certainly on people’s minds this time around. Here’s what 17 parents anonymously shared.

I’m dreading the holidays with both my side and my husband’s! Confessional #61592430

Raising my husband is harder than raising my kids. Confessional #61772837

I like the empty nest Confessional #61729598

Hate living close to unsupportive in-law family. Ready to move! Confessional #61727265

I don’t like a lot of the parents of my kids friends. Confessional #61725438

I tell my husband I don’t hate his mom, but maybe I do. Confessional #61625534

I have no interest in sex and my husband is always ready to go. I’m afraid it’s going to ruin us Confessional #61623765

I don’t want to be on Instagram as much as I am.. Confessional #69897085

My husband doesn’t understand that a mom naturally has more responsibilities than a dad. Confessional #61528934

I truly loathe my MIL Confessional #61728376

I sometimes get jealous of moms who have more than one baby because it’s not in the cards for me. Confessional #61598245

Plan to go to therapy for the first time ever & I’m very nervous Confessional #67856528

It’s easier to do things when my husband isn’t here Confessional #66125982

I am struggling to take care of my child and work full time, yet sending her daycare pains me. Confessional #67696543

I’m so tired of asking for basic needs. Just f*cking look around, recognize it, & DO IT! Confessional #67125289

I miss my life before kids Confessional #61728872