I'm 72, been married 51 years, and have a great-grandchild on the way but, every once in a while I get a little gropey with DH in public - just so I can get a kick from seeing the "EWW, gross - old people sex!" on younger people's faces. Confessional #6338440

Accidentally sent MIL a sext meant for DH. She texted back to thank me for letting her know we're enjoying a healthy sex life, but said, in the future, it really isn't necessary to send her updates. Confessional #3074476

Just farted during sex. Laughed so hard I peed a little. Laughed harder. Peed harder & soaked the comforter. Husband wiped my butt with it & flipped it to the dry side. Totally finished! I love this man! Confessional #9113282

32 married sahm of 4. 50lb bigger than when we got married. Butt is bigger, belly is bigger, boobs hang down and rest on the bed and I bend over it. H touches me like we were teens. He makes me feel so sexy and we now have #5 on the way. Confessional #7119816

Hubs and I had sex last night on the edge of the bed with my ankles wrapped around his head. He made me orgasm twice and I cried. Never felt so loved and happy than in that moment when he was pounding away at me. :) Confessional #9218720

My 97 year old great grandmother gives me the best sex advice to satisfy my husband, I'm gonna be really sad when she's gone. Confessional #9726451

Single mom of two. Most nights after the kids are asleep, I have hot sex with a neighbor guy ten years younger than me that doesn't even speak English. Confessional #4194942

My husband told me I was “so f*cking beautiful” while we were having sex a few nights ago. He isn’t perfect, but he adores me, and that counts for a lot. Confessional #12867991

I won’t have sex with my husband because he’s selfish and lazy in bed. Won’t listen to me. Been together 22 years, and I can count on two hands the orgasms he’s managed to give me. Averages one every 2 years! Why should I bother? Confessional #25871228

Had an explosive orgasm while DH was going down on me, and bucked up so hard I broke his nose. If we're out together and someone asks him how he broke his nose, I have to quickly turn away and cover my mouth with my hand to hide my laughter. Confessional #5045138

Just learned that I like being spanked -- hard -- during sex. Huh... Confessional #25871128

Anyone else’s H announce when he’s cumming during sex? Mine always does and I’ve always thought it was strange. Can’t say anything though I’ll hurt his cumming feelings. Confessional #25871164

H new year’s resolution is to “do it” at least once a week after years of nearly sexless marriage. Idk how it happened but guys, keep praying, there is a God and she is listening!!! Confessional #25871154

My husband is the only man to ever give me orgasms. He’s a keeper! Confessional #25871050

My H is short, chubby, bald, very introverted, quiet and extremely boring. But in bed… HOLY SH*T! He’s like a porn star! After 10 years of marriage he still turns me into a quivering blissful mess. It’s all he has going for him, but I’ll take it!! Confessional #7097571

I saved myself for marriage & the married sex was so horrible I thought i was broken.Post-divorce I have a much older boyfriend with whom the sex is SO divine I want him EVERY DAY. Feels good to confess that for the 1st time in 30 years sex feels amazing! Confessional #4301921

We hosted Christmas at our house this year. MIL walked in on H and I having a quickie and quickly shut the door. Later that evening she walked by me making dinner and quietly said, "good for you, get it while you can." Officially mortified. Confessional #2143373

Met my DD's boyfriend's parents two days ago. Twisted luck: Dad and I used to f*ck our brains out in our twenties until I left for Europe for my PhD. Oopsie? Confessional #9206062

Size 18, 2 kids, stretch marks galore. When xH left I thought no one would want me. Second H is great with the kids, does half the chores, and gave me 6 orgasms last night after telling me he thinks I’m so beautiful. Don’t settle. Confessional #14497406