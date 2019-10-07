90+ Funny Pick Up Lines That Will Make You Laugh As You Say Them

Are pick up lines cheesy? Yes. Will you feel a small wave of embarrassment when you say it? Absolutely. And do they guarantee a date? Maybe. But like using pickup lines, love is all about taking chances. So we’ve created a list that might get you more than a laugh. (We’re talking about dates!) The key to making someone fall in love with you is making them laugh. Funny pick up lines are a sure-fire way to get the person you like to grin. So if you’re looking to break the ice with a hilarious hookup line up, we have a bunch of phrases that’ll do the job.

Funny pick up lines were made to strike up some laughter. You might not want to actually try them on a new crush, but they’re sure as hell funny to read through to yourself, your friends or your partner! Check out some of our favorites in this list of over a hundred pick up lines.

If our pickup lines worked and you’ve snagged the gal (or guy) of your dreams, check out our other romance pages to keep the love flowing like best boyfriend gifts, sex positions, Literotica, and more.

1. Do you like raisins? How do you feel about a date?

2. Are you French because Eiffel for you. 3. Life without you is like a broken pencil…pointless. 4. Hey, tie your shoes! I don’t want you falling for anyone else. 5. I’ll give up my morning cereal to spoon you instead. 6. What has 36 teeth and holds back the Incredible Hulk? My zipper. 7. If you were a steak you would be well done. 8. Hello, I’m a thief, and I’m here to steal your heart.

9. Are you cake? Cause I want a piece of that.

10. If you were a library book, I would check you out. 11. Are you a cat because I’m feline a connection between us! 12. If nothing lasts forever, will you be my nothing? 13. I’m new in town. Could you give me directions to your apartment? 14. Sorry, but you owe me a drink. [Why?] Because when I looked at you, I dropped mine. 15. If you were a potato, you’d be a sweet one. 16. Kiss me if I’m wrong, but dinosaurs still exist, right? 17. I’m not feeling myself today. Can I feel you instead? 18. I must be in a museum, because you truly are a work of art. 19. Can I borrow your lips? 20. There must be something wrong with my eyes, I can’t take them off you. 21. You spend so much time in my mind, I should charge you rent. 22. Are you Australian? Because you meet all of my koala-fications. 23. Do I know you from somewhere? Oh that’s right. My dreams. 24. Hello. Cupid called. He wants to tell you that he needs my heart back. 25. My lips are like skittles. Wanna taste the rainbow? 26. People call me John, but you can call me tonight. 27. Are you my phone charger? Because without you, I’d die. 28. Hey! Are you garbage? I’ll take you out! 29. Can I give you a hug to show you how soft my sweater is? 30. I’m so lost. I was looking for your number. 31. Is your daddy a drug dealer? Because I think you look dope. 32. You’re like pizza. Even when you’re bad, you’re good. 33. I may not be a genie, but I can make your dreams come true. 34. Do you like coffee? Because I like you a latte. 35. Well, here I am. What were your other two wishes? 36. If you were a transformer, you’d be a HOT-obot, and your name would be Optimus Fine. 37. Are you from Tennessee? Because you’re the only 10 I see! 38. Are you a beaver? Cause daaaaaaaaam! 39. Life without you is like a broken pencil… pointless. 40. Do you know karate? Because your body is really kickin’.

41. Do you want to see a picture of a beautiful person? (hold up a mirror)

42. Is your body from McDonald’s? Cause I’m lovin’ it! 43. Even if you had 0 followers, I’d follow you anywhere. 44. If this bar is a meat market, you must be the prime rib. 45. You know, Dr. Phil says I’m afraid of commitment…Want to help prove him wrong? 46. They say that kissing is a language of love, so would you mind starting a conversation with me? 47. I’m on top of things. Would you like to be one of them? 48. You put the cheese in my macaroni. 49. Is your name winter? Because you’ll be coming soon. 50. If you were a burger at McDonald’s, you’d be named the McGorgeous! 51. If you were a fruit you’d be a fineapple.

52. Did you swallow magnets? Cause you’re attractive.

53. Do you work at Starbucks? Because I like you a latte. 54. Do you have a name, or can I call you mine? 55. You’re hotter than donut grease. 56. Are you craving Pizza? Because I’d love to get a pizz-a you. 57. Is your name Google? Because you have everything I’ve been searching for. 58. Wouldn’t we look cute on a wedding cake together. 59. Would you grab my arm so I can tell my friends I’ve been touched by an angel? 60. You must be the cause of global warming! 61. I love you like a pig loves not being bacon. 62. If happiness starts with “H” why does mine start with “U”? 63. You must be a ninja, because you snuck into my heart! 64. Do you drink soda? Because you look so-da-licious.

65. Do you know what rhymes with cucumber? Your number.

66. If your upper lip is Christmas and your lower lip is Thanksgiving, can I come visit any time in between? 67. I want to eat ice cream from your cone. 68. Do you have a bandaid? I think I scraped my knee falling for you. 69. Can you pinch me, because you’re so fine I must be dreaming. 70. I want to live in your socks so I can be with you every step of the way. 71. I daydream about petting puppies with you one day. 72. I’m not drunk, I’m just intoxicated by you. 73. Are you an omelette? Because you’re making me egg-cited! 74. Are you a magician? When I look at you everything disappears. 75. If I followed you home, would you keep me? 76. Do you drink Pepsi? Because you’re so-da-licious! 77. If you were words on a page, you’d be fine print. 78. Hug me if I’m wrong, but isn’t the earth flat? 79. Are you a keyboard ? Because you are my type. 80. There is something wrong with my phone. Could you call it for me to see if it rings? 81. Are you from Japan cause I’m trying to get in Japanties. 82. If you were a fruit you’d be a fineapple. 83. Do you have an inhaler? Because you took my breath away! 84. Did you swallow magnets? Cause you’re attractive.

jacoblund/Getty Images

85. Do you have a name, or can I call you mine?

86. You hand looks pretty heavy. Can I hold it for you? 87. You must be a ninja, because you snuck into my heart. 88. Let’s make like a fabric softener and ‘Snuggle. 89. I’m not drunk, I’m just intoxicated by you. 90. If I followed you home, would you keep me? 91. Are you a banana? Because I find you a-peeling. 92. What time do you have to be back in heaven? 93. Do you smoke pot? Because weed be cute together. 94. Was your dad a boxer? Cause you’re a knockout! 95. If you were words on a page, you’d be fine print.