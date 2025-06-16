“Going To The Gym With My Husband Completely Changed Our Sex Life”

This story is an “as told to” and anonymous. The mom in this story is a mother of three, in her 30s, living in the Southeast.

I’ve never thought my husband and I had a “boring” sex life. We both take care of each other very well, there’s plenty of foreplay, lots of communication, and we have it fairly regularly. With three kids, sometimes that means we’re only having sex once a week, but we find lots of other ways to be intimate. Basically, neither of us feels like we’re lacking in the romance or intimacy department.

But going to the gym together completely changed our sex lives for the better.

I was pretty resistant to the gym for a long time. My husband got a membership and started going a few times a week during his lunch break. Then, he added an option to bring a friend with him, so instead of having to pay for a second membership, I could just tag along with him. I was super intimidated by the gym — and I felt self-conscious about my body — so I stuck to doing my neighborhood walks.

My husband was convinced it would be really fun for us to go together, though. He encouraged me not to worry about what anyone else thought, but to focus on the quality time we could spend together and the physical benefits.

Y’all.

I was not prepared for just how physical those benefits can be.

I’m sure it’s the endorphins, but something happened that very first day. I was on the treadmill, doing one of those incline TikTok workouts, and trying really hard not to make eye contact with anyone. I just wanted to do my workout and be proud of that, and not panic that everyone in the gym was staring at the chunky girl sweating and breathing all raggedy on the treadmill.

Then, out of the corner of my eye, I noticed that my husband was lifting weights. And I just immediately felt this wave of attraction. I mean, I always think my husband is cute, but he looked downright hot in that moment. His shoulders were rippling. He was sweating just enough for it to be sexy. The veins in his arms were popping out as he lifted, and I just thought, “Oh my god, I can’t wait to get him home.”

When we got in the car to leave, he asked me how my workout was. I said it was good, but that I wasn’t expecting one side effect — being so turned on by him in the gym. And if you ever need a reminder that men like to hear that they’re hot, too, just tell your husband how turned on you are by him in that moment.

Because when we walked in the door, I assumed we were both headed to our desks to finish the work day... but my husband had other plans. He grabbed me, pressed his whole body up against me in the entryway, and asked, “Are you still turned on?”

I’m melting just thinking about it.

After that, every time we went to the gym, we started showing off for each other. Neither of us said that’s what we were doing, but you could tell we were. I noticed he started wearing a shirt I especially loved on him, and I bought some of those stupid butt-scrunch shorts that make him grab my ass every time he sees me in them. He started showing me some of the weights, and when he was helping me learn the proper squat form, I could feel him pressing his body against me as I thrust my hips back.

It was so hot.

It became a whole little game, and it’s something we still do. Some days we’re both just in the zone, working out, minding our own business, but when we get home, it’s like those endorphins just completely fuel us to go right to bed. In fact, we have sex pretty much every time we go to the gym now. It’s not always super romantic or even a lot of foreplay — sometimes we’re only upstairs for like 15 minutes — but it’s amazing.

I’m sure part of it is that we’ve both lost some weight and are feeling more confident, stronger, and hotter ourselves. But I still say it’s those gym endorphins — and knowing that your husband you’ve had a crush on since the day you met him is staring at your butt on the treadmill.