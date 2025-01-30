I never thought water parks were my thing until I took my three children to Great Wolf Lodge. Even when we had an almost-1-year-old, an 8-year-old, and a 4-year-old, it was still one of the absolute best times. Great Wolf Lodge is one of those all-inclusive resorts that actually feels worth the money, but it can be an expensive trip for a family. Luckily, for those planning a trip soon, Great Wolf Lodge is running an incredible $25 sale — but only for one day.

And when I say $25, I do mean just $25 per person, per night for a Great Wolf Lodge Stay. This "2/5/25 flash sale" is one day only — on Feb. 5, 2025 — and is good for any U.S. Great Wolf Lodge stays (excluding both California locations in Manteca and Garden Grove/Anaheim) from Feb. 5 to Jun. 19, 2025. You have to book as a group of four and use the code 2525 to get the deal.

The non-refundable deal applies mainly to Sunday through Thursday stays.

If you're wondering about the group of four, don't panic if you have more people in your party. The 2/5/25 Great Wolf Lodge flash sale requires at least four people, so if you're booking a group of five, for example, the price would be $125 per night, plus resort fees and taxes.

Great Wolf Lodge often runs deals during specific weeks, but this 2/5/25 flash sale might be one of the best I've ever seen. Right now, for example, booking a stay for four people in February at the Atlanta Great Wolf Lodge could cost around $293 a night. And with your resort stay, you obviously get access to the water parks.

Something to keep in mind? Extras like dining credits and attraction passes are not included in the $25 per person, per night deal.

If you've been looking to try a mini vacation or want to give Great Wolf Lodge a try, the flash sale is a great option. Nobody gets tired of Great Wolf Lodge — I've taken babies and toddlers and big kids, and literally everyone loves it. Even the adults can't get enough of the slide and lazy river. It's such a great spot for a whole family to hang out and get in some quality time. And those bedtime dance parties in the lobbies? The best. (Bonus: I'm a big fan of the Dunkin' inside our own area's Great Wolf Lodge. A must for parents at an indoor water park resort.)

Just remember — the deal is one day only. So, on Feb. 5, 2025, go ahead and book your trip. The stay will have to be between Feb. 5 and Jun. 19, but depending on how far away you are, it shouldn't be hard to find a spot of time for this epic vacation.