Everything You Want To Know About Guided Masturbation

When you think about porn, does your mind jump straight to a video online? For more and more women, that’s changing instead to the sound of a Scottish voice actor whispering sweet nothings in their earbuds and calling them a good girl. Audio erotica is very much in its heyday, and the increase in access to porn made by women for women is changing how many users think about sex. Well, if you sign up for a free trial on one of those popular audio erotica apps and begin scrolling, you’re bound to come across guided masturbation recordings.

So, what exactly is that, and why should you give it a shot? We asked a porn director for you.

What is guided masturbation?

Guided masturbation audios essentially tell you what to do while masturbating, whether it be in a sultry but straightforward way or by following a sexy storyline.

“Exactly as the term implies, guided masturbation is audio or sometimes visual erotic content that tells you... how to do you,” says Angie Rowntree, ABS, founder and director of Sssh.com, an online destination for sex-positive, ethical porn. “It’s increasingly popular and requested among our Sssh.com members because it helps adults who want to either bliss out and enjoy a spicy escape or try out something new in a safe way on their own terms. Whether you are solo or partnered, masturbation is a healthy, natural act, and guided masturbation is one of many available tools out there to help you explore or enhance your experience.”

What does guided masturbation add to the, uh, experience?

Masturbating is not a bad time as it is. So, what does listening to an audio or watching a video bring to the table, really? Rowntree says adding a guided masturbation audio brings your imagination into play in new and exciting ways, which contributes to a more enjoyable session.

“Erotic audio stories really give the audience a chance to engage their own imagination, which is more impactful to our sexuality than we often realize. If you have screen fatigue or you want something more discreet than a movie, then erotic audio content is nothing to sleep on,” she says.

It’s well-established that sexual fantasies are a healthy part of anyone’s sex life, and that they can create novelty without the need for new partners, according to Psychology Today. If you’re in a long-term committed relationship, guided masturbations are a fun way to experiment with new fantasies and just try something new. It could also help you discover new erogenous zones or techniques you like, which you can then bring back to the bedroom with your partner.

Where can you listen to guided masturbation audios?

Rowntree says her website Sssh.com has a wide variety of guided masturbations to choose from, with each episode catering to different fantasies and themes. They’re also recorded with some ASMR elements to help relax your nervous system and get you in the right headspace.

If you’re interested in other sources, there’s no shortage of audio erotica apps to explore these days. A major benefit to using them is that they’re made ethically, and unlike traditional porn, many are founded and directed by women. You could experiment with...