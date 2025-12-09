Usher said it best, “If I’m gonna tell it, I gotta tell it all,” and that’s exactly what the moms are doing this week in Scary Mommy Confessions. The holidays are hard enough without all of us battling a million other thoughts and worries. Some of us are stressed about our kids, about our finances, about our relationships. Some of us are grieving this holiday season, and some of us are feeling completely pummeled by life. Some of us feel mostly fine, but all the little nagging things to do every single day — from taking care of our pets to dealing with neighbors — start to add up and send us deep into a hole.

And you know what? It’s all completely normal.

So no matter which end of the spectrum you fall into, just know that you’re not alone. These are our confessions...

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

The ‘showman’ energy hubby displays to family is exhausting. Why does he have to be so extra? Confession #50424014

I turn 40 in a few weeks and really hope my husband plans something fun for me! Confession #54371702

I’m just starting to realize I’m in an emotionally abusive marriage. Confession #50792943

I’m emotionally invested in another man 🙈 Confession #53098993

I’m having an abortion on Monday, and I feel bad for not feeling bad about it. Confession #52082890

Beginning to think that alcohol is not the best holiday coping strategy. Confession #53889575

I wish my sister and I were close, but I’m tired of being the only one who tries. Confession #50238114

Holidays with an ASD child is always hard. Confession #50717378

My SIL has voluntarily given up certain foods, and it makes holiday cooking SO stressful. Confession #51000333

I really wish there were more mental health programs for kids. We are not OK. Confession #52314589

I lost something I loved last week, and I can’t forgive myself for being so careless. Confession #53019890

The holidays seem so much more overwhelming this year. Confession #51102108

Feeling unseen and unheard in my own house is dehumanizing. Confession #54721242

I sometimes fantasize about divorce. I’ve even done real estate searches for if we split... Confession #54222344

My husband is always late, and I can’t stand it. We never get out of the house on time. Confession #50122277

Holidays suck since my mom died. Confession #52100724

I feel like I’m constantly frustrated. No one listens to me. Confession #53222390

I lost my job and low-key love my life so much more now. Confession #50621245

Some days, I like my dog more than my children. Actually, a lot of days. Confession #53450071

Sometimes my husband makes comments that make me wonder if I truly love him unconditionally. Confession #52000011

I wish my kids’ father would go away for good; he’s terrible all around. Confession #52013164

For the first time, I have no close friends and it’s lonely. Confession #51366097

I will make a migraine to not see my in-laws. Confession #53101108

No one cares I worked hard to lose 15 pounds. Confession #54736450

My 22-year-old just moved back home, and I’m not sure how I feel about it. Confession #52038421

The only reason I keep in touch with my toxic parents is to keep my inheritance. Confession #50431187

I love the Christmas season, but I’m dreading the actual day. Confession #50671122

First Thanksgiving without my parents. Dreading it. Confession #50673331

My dad just got diagnosed with cancer, and I’m not coping well. My world is flipped upside down. Confession #51111118

Wish my husband showed genuine intimacy. Confession #50671182

I love my husband, but I feel like he doesn’t know me at all. Confession #50316689

So much anxiety watching All Her Fault. Confession #54221321

Juggling blended family schedules at the holidays has turned me into the Grinch. Confession #51128734

I dread my custody time with my son. Confession #54121245

I want to homeschool strictly due to germs. Confession #50112345

I miss who my husband and I were before we had kids... Confession #50112214

I wish I couldn’t predict sex nights with my husband based on his # of preemptive chores. Confession #50041181

I love playing Fortnite with my son!! Confession #50067122