I love a good, wholesome secret or confession. Like that I use boxed cake mix to make my kids’ birthday cakes — I just replace the water in the instructions with milk and melted butter for the vegetable oil. Every mom has a bunch of them stashed inside her brain and heart, and this week, several moms took to Scary Mommy Confessions to let them out. Sweet little secrets they’re keeping from their families, and happy little confessions that just make them feel good and warm during the day, all of them are accounted for here.

I hope you find at least one of these wholesome mom confessions relatable, or that it inspires you to think of your own happy little secrets.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

I want to be a more fun person. Confession #52222702

Adopted a puppy, and it’s a surprise for my family. So hard to keep this secret for 5 weeks! Confession #50038861

Have to leave two kids with Grandma this weekend to go out — haven’t asked her yet 🤭 Confession #51071330

In Japan for 21 days. So happy to be able to take elaborate trips at a younger age (43). Confession #50227718

I think my baby girl might objectively be the most beautiful thing in the universe! Confession #52144465

Having two teen daughters is WAY more fun than I ever expected! Confession #53691221

I wish summer would last through August. I love it and how relaxed we are. Confession #51277710

I hate that summer goes by so fast, it’s my favorite time of the year. Confession #50772136

Need to watch a chick flick soon for self-care. Confession #51088883

Listening to healing books this week. Confession #56555776

Finally buckled down and started eating healthy! Lost 20lbs! More to go, proud of myself! Confession #50290007

I love having cousins over! They are free babysitters for my kids! Confession #53700312

I’m adopted and just got a message from someone who might be my sister! Confession #50101133