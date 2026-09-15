When I’m thinking about meals for the week and how to get my family their perfect mix of protein, carbs, and vegetables, I somehow always land on bowls as the easiest way to pull it off. I grew up eating a meat and two sides every night for dinner and fall back on that a lot, but throwing everything together with a fun sauce on top? That makes the veggies a lot more flavorful and exciting to me. Healthy bowl dinner recipes are also perfect if you have a selective eater on your hands. If my husband and I want Greek chicken bowls, my 5-year-old will happily mow down the plain rice and chicken components, and at least he can poke at some tomatoes and tzatziki on the edge of this plate. Exposure counts for something, right?

These are some healthy bowl dinner recipes I’m adding to my ‘to-try’ list.

01 Steak & Rice Bowls With Chimichurri Entirely Emmy You could put chimichurri on a roof shingle and I’d eat it, TBH. But my favorite thing about Entirely Emmy’s recipe is that the ingredient list is pretty darn short; everything on it packs a punch flavor-wise, so in the end, you don’t need a thousand things from the store. It’s ready in 45 minutes and would make delicious leftovers for lunches this week.

02 California Roll Sushi Bowls Princess Pinky Girl Princess Pinky Girl’s sushi bowls are going to be what I make from now on when I’m craving sushi but don’t want to pick it up or stare down a double-digit delivery fee. Personally I love imitation crab, but you could easily swap in your real crab, fish, or shrimp of choice. Because there’s so little cooking involved, you can have these on the table in 20 minutes — heavenly.

03 Chicken Harvest Bowl (Sweetgreen Copycat) Damn Delicious You don’t have to know a thing about Sweetgreen to know Damn Delicious’ version of their chicken harvest bowl looks perfect for a fall dinner. Roasted sweet potatoes, fresh parmesan cheese, crisp apples, and crunchy almonds? Sign me up.

04 Bang Bang Ground Chicken Bowls Family Fresh Meals If you’re staring down a pound of ground chicken and thinking, “Well, it’s tacos or spaghetti again,” you don’t have to live like that. Family Fresh Meals’ bang bang chicken bowls are a reminder that there’s better out there for you. This recipe takes 25 minutes to make. You needn’t suffer anymore.

05 20-Minute Shrimp Burrito Bowls All The Healthy Things I always forget how quickly shrimp cooks; why aren’t we all cooking with shrimp more often?! All The Healthy Things’ shrimp burrito bowls are done in 20 and absolutely packed with fresh flavor. They’d be such a good dinner to look forward to after a long day.

06 Homemade Copycat Cava Bowls Entirely Emmy I love Cava’s falafel and crazy feta dip, so Entirely Emmy’s copycat Cava bowls caught my eye immediately. Her recipe includes everything you need to make all the components from scratch, but you could definitely save time and spoon your favorite store-bought hummus or tzatziki sauce over top of your bowls.

07 Korean Chicken Bowls Damn Delicious If you need to up your vegetable intake, add these Korean chicken bowls from Damn Delicious to this week’s meal plan. It’ll have you enjoying more than your daily servings in just one meal, plus a soft-boiled egg to make your heart happy (they make my heart happy, anyway).

08 Mexican Sweet Potato & Black Bean Buddha Bowl Averie Cooks Bowls are great if you’re trying to make more meatless meals for health or money reasons. Averie Cooks’ Mexican black bean and sweet potato bowls are full of fiber, protein, and flavor thanks to all the fresh toppings. Plus, they take under 30 minutes to make.

09 Gochujang Salmon Bowls All The Healthy Things All The Healthy Things’ gochujang salmon bowls are perfect for families who love a spicy main dish and the ability for each member to customize their bowl with toppings. You’ll want to marinate your salmon for 20 to 30 minutes before you start cooking, but the rest of the recipe is incredibly simple and fast.

10 Healthy Buffalo Chicken Bowls Entirely Emmy Entirely Emmy’s healthy buffalo chicken bowls center on a homemade buffalo sauce with two ingredients: hot sauce and honey. It’s great if the usual stuff doesn’t match your health goals, or you can use this recipe as a jumping-off point to create your own perfect buffalo chicken bowls.

Which bowls are you most excited to try?