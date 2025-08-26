The number of things moms are juggling in their brains every day is unreal. And sometimes, the things we can’t stop thinking about are the things we also can’t really share out loud. Not because they’re always super bad or anything, but sometimes it’s just too much for people to hear. Too out-there, too inner-monologue, too cringe. For a lot of us moms, we’re holding in some incredibly wholesome thoughts that we know better than to shout out.

Because being happy and finding joy in something? It’s not always seen as a positive. Others will accuse you of forcing toxic positivity down their throat, will tell you to “read the room,” will insist that your joy is somehow offensive to their misery. Of course we all know better than to tell our friend going through hell and back how happy we are to have discovered chia seeds or whatever, but sometimes we just want to share our happy little thoughts so we can feel a little better.

That’s what this week’s confessions are all about. The moms are thinking about a lot — and a lot of it is super sweet and wholesome.

Taking multi-day solo vacay, and I’m thrilled. Love my fam, but wifey/mom is off duty! Confession #52077142

I’m obsessed with a celebrity 20 years my junior. I can’t get enough!! Confession #51117791

I’m a SAHM — can’t wait, but what do I do with all my time once school starts?! Confession #51111070

I am a woman and my husband is the primary caretaker, and I love it this way! Confession #50221838

Hearing my kids laugh is the greatest sound I’ll ever know. Confession #50112865

In a world full of negativity, I am counting my many blessings! Confession #50277038

Working from home, I use my vibrator to start the afternoon on a high note. Confession #51736542

This week has been so much better with Taylor back all over my socials!!! Confession #50779244

Just moved into my first ever house! Confession #50999877

I’m having the best sex of my life! Confession #50471212

My work trip where I get to order room service and do nothing for no one one night. Confession #50975421

Teachers are heroes! Confession #51009745

Finally getting my mom to try CBD to help with her chemo side effects!! Confession #50199921

Excited and terrified for first baby at 40. Everything is going to change! Confession #50170111