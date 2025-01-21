Nothing makes me feel more put together than actually following through on meal prep. And when it’s high protein meal prep? Well, step back, because I need room for me and all of my ego to get through. The thing is, a lot of us are struggling to make sure the things we meal prep are not only easy enough to make happen, but are also good for us. We’re chasing kids, we’re running errands, we’re in and out of work meetings — we need high protein meal prep that can keep all our engines running without too much mental energy.

The really good news is that protein is easier to come by than you may think in your food — and you don’t have to gnaw on steak and boneless, skinless chicken breasts all day long. Eggs, nuts, beans, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese — there are so many different ways to hit your protein goals without feeling overwhelmed. If you’re wanting to add in some high protein meal prep ideas to fill in the gaps in your day, consider some of these options:

Hard-boiled eggs and mixed nuts

Cottage cheese with fruit

Greek yogurt with apple slices and peanut butter

Roasted chickpeas

Turkey pepperoni with hummus and pretzels

Cubed cheese and lean deli meat

Protein bar and berries

Chia pudding

And if you’re looking for more filling options you can prep in advance, find something on this list of high protein meal prep ideas. Almost all of these are fully customizable, so if you want to add more protein or take out any ingredients, you absolutely can. These are meant to fuel your body, to be easy to put together, and to taste good — nobody needs to be miserable trying to eat their way through a box of protein bars.

01 Spicy Chicken with Rice & Beans Pinch of Yum With a whopping 37 grams of protein in each serving, this spicy chicken meal prep idea from Pinch of Yum is definitely one to try if you want to hit your protein goals. With rice and beans and spicy chicken in an unbelievable sauce, you could make this a full-on dinner for the family or split it up into meal prep lunches for the week.

02 Mexican Breakfast Casserole Gimme Some Oven If you want to start your morning off with some protein, try whipping up this Mexican breakfast casserole from Gimme Some Oven. With sausage, eggs, and black beans, this is absolutely loaded with protein and can be made in advance for an easy meal prepped breakfast each morning.

03 Chunky Mediterranean Quinoa Salad A Spicy Perspective If you’re a veggie fan, you’ll love this chunky Mediterranean quinoa salad from A Spicy Perspective. It’s loaded with plant protein, but you could easily add in meat or tofu if you wanted more. This is the kind of salad that gets better the longer it sits, too.

04 Kale & Wild Rice Salad Mel's Kitchen Cafe This kale and wild rice salad from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe is bright, crunchy, and full of zippy flavors — but it also has 16 grams of protein in a serving. You could easily make that number higher by adding in extra grilled chicken or almonds, but no matter what, this salad should be in your meal prep rotation.

05 Chicken Burrito Bowl Damn Delicious Burrito bowls are great because they’re packed full of protein, and fully customizable — just like these chicken burrito bowls from Damn Delicious. Swap out the chicken for whatever you want — turkey, beef, tofu, pork — and build your high protein burrito bowl from there.

06 Peanut Chicken Katsu Ramen Half Baked Harvest Ramen is such a great comfort food, and this version of peanut chicken katsu ramen from Half Baked Harvest is absolutely packed with protein. It’s a little time-intensive, but so worth it — you can make the broth and chicken in advance and just add fresh noodles for each bowl along with your toppings. And those perfect jammy soft-boiled eggs are a delicious extra dollop of protein.

07 Copycat Starbucks Protein Bistro Box Damn Delicious Sometimes choosing a high protein meal means keeping it simple, like with these copycat Starbucks protein bistro boxes from Damn Delicious. Hard-boiled eggs, cheese, and peanut butter keep these boxes full of protein and super filling, but that also means they’re super easy to put together each week.

08 Crockpot Pulled BBQ Chicken Cook Nourish Bliss The slow cooker is always a great way to prep a bunch of meals in advance, and I love using it for this pulled BBQ chicken recipe from Cook Nourish Bliss. It’s so simple and easy, but you can pair this with tons of different things all through the week for some high protein meal options. Griddle it with black beans and a tortilla for a BBQ quesadilla, serve it with rice and beans for a southwest bowl, or put it in a wrap and eat with a side of protein chips.

09 Ham & Cheese Egg Muffins Inside Bru Crew Life Egg muffins are always a great high protein breakfast option, but this recipe from Inside Bru Crew Life includes ham and cheese for added protein — and makes them extremely delicious. You can make a whole bunch in advance and just warm them up when you’re ready to eat. These are great for on-the-go, and also make a delicious lunch or snack — don’t feel like you can only eat them for breakfast.

10 Creamy White Chicken Chili Mel's Kitchen Cafe For a nice, hearty, cozy high protein meal, try whipping up Mel’s Kitchen Cafe’s creamy white chicken chili. This has 26 grams of protein in one serving and can be fully customized to your own tastes. If you’re into those protein chips, try crushing a few on top for some added crunch and protein. Bonus: you can make this soup in a slow cooker or on a stovetop. (And it reheats beautifully.)

11 Protein Pancakes Pinch of Yum Another great option for breakfast or whenever you just need something comforting and sweet? These protein pancakes from Pinch of Yum. They could not be easier to make — you’ll be using oatmeal, banana, eggs, and your favorite protein powder to whip them up. Freeze or refrigerate any leftovers, or make extra batter and store it in the fridge until you’re ready to use.

Luckily, these high protein meal prep ideas are pretty affordable thanks to the abundance of canned beans. So why not pick a couple to start prepping for your week?