How Do Family Swap Rooms Work At Universal Orlando?

Recently, my husband and I took our 5-year-old to Universal Orlando. We hit up all three parks — Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Epic Universe — and rode just about every kid-friendly ride we could find. While we enjoyed them all, we also happen to be big roller coaster people. In fact, our first time traveling together was to visit Busch Gardens and ride all the thrilling coasters there. It wasn’t until my husband and I had already taken turns on the roller coasters and simulation rides while the other popped our son on smaller rides that I noticed it: a “family swap room,” with parents and kids galore sitting inside.

After returning home, I reached out to some inside sources at Universal Orlando to get the DL on what family swap rooms are and how to use them the next time both thrill-seeking parents want to ride Velocicoaster, but the kids don’t.

What is a family swap or parent swap room?

The family swap room is located inside the queue for the rides, usually near the loading area — yes, every single attraction has one, a Universal Orlando representative confirmed. They exist for families with kids too small (or too nervous) to ride an attraction. The family can wait in line together and, once they reach a certain point, one parent can continue onto the ride while the other waits with the child in the family swap room. They receive a pass, and once the other parent returns, they can hop back into their place in line and proceed to the ride, too.

How does child swap at Universal work?

If you’re anything like my husband and me, you want to know exactly how this process will go before trying to utilize it yourself (especially with a sweaty, overstimulated kid in tow). Here is the play-by-play from Universal’s staff:

Your party will wait in the attraction’s queue together (including the child or party member not riding the attraction), and this can be done either in the standby or Express queue. Prior to boarding the attraction, the attractions Team Member will ask how many people are in your party, and this is when guests can let them know about the need for child swap. The child or non-rider who is unable to experience the attraction and at least one adult from the party will be directed to the family room while the rest of the party proceeds to the attraction. The parent who is waiting is given a child swap pass to utilize once the first part of their party exits to ride. Once the rest of the group that experienced the attraction exits the ride, they will follow signage back to the family room. The guest(s) who waited with the child or non-rider will then use the child swap pass to board the attraction without having to wait again.

That’s literally it! There’s no signing up, no intimidating process — just ask the ride attendant for a pass when you reach them.

Whether you are waiting in the regular line or have Express passes, all guests are welcome to make use of the family swap rooms. And the great news is that these waiting areas are designed with children in mind. The majority of them have changing stations, TVs with kid-friendly content going, and plenty of seating. Besides, on a hot Florida day, it’s just nicer to wait inside in the shade and air conditioning while everyone gets a chance to experience Monsters Unchained and both sides of Stardust Racers, you know?