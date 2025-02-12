How e.l.f.’s New Power Grip Matte Primer Is My Ultimate Mom Hack

We listen and we don’t judge: HOW are you all doing your makeup in the mornings and making it actually look good? I’ve been asking myself this, as well as all the other moms I know, since my son was born two years ago. Because, mom lore — the sheer insanity of mornings with a toddler or any child under the age of 6, probably, allows little to no time for anything, let alone applying a face of makeup.

Going back to the first question, if your answer is I’m not but yeah – I wish I could, you need to start with the newest mom-coded product that I recently discovered: e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Power Grip Matte Primer. It’s a shockingly easy, all-in-one kind of product that you can slap on in seconds (one handed, with your fingers!). I’ve applied it in the car, with my toddler on my hip, even once at the grocery store — and this new matte finish truly makes my skin look smooth, blurred, and balanced, especially if you have oily skin and are not crazy about the look of excess shine (that’s thanks to its lemon myrtle blend).

You can wear it by itself to make your skin look more even-toned or to control breakthrough shine in your T-zone. If you’ve got an extra few seconds, though, it’s an excellent base to add makeup on top to look just a little more refreshed, whether that’s just concealer under the eyes to hide the measly four hours you got the night before, an easy foundation, or a swipe of blush.

It’s got a bit of a sticky texture (hot tip: if you’re applying on-the-go, wipe off excess on your hands with a baby wipe), but that’s designed intentionally so that anything you layer on stays locked in throughout the day without fading, smudging, creasing. We’ve got no time for touch-ups.

I have to say that since I’ve been using this primer, I feel a lot more put together and dare I say, more like myself? Taking even seconds to apply this feels like a little moment of me time — even if I’m doing a million other things in the process. I even look more like the old me, the person I was before I had kids, and that feels really good. As we all know, it takes a village, and who says makeup can’t be a part of it? Power Grip is definitely a key player in mine.