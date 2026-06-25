Summer is here, the kids are home from school, and it’s time for all of us to air out our shorts. We all want to enjoy all that summer has to offer as long as we can, especially if we braved a particularly cold, long winter. And with devices being the pastime of choice for most of our kids, we love getting them out in nature and away from their screens.

But how hot is too hot to play outside? It is important to remember that our kiddos can get very hot in a short amount of time since they love running around and aren’t always aware they need to stop and hydrate.

Scary Mommy talked with Dr. James Lyons, MD, ER specialty, Clinical Advisor at Epiphany Wellness, who explained, “In practical terms, if the heat index is above 90°F (32°C), caution is needed, and above 100°F (38°C), outdoor play should be very limited or avoided, especially for younger children.”

The reason? Kids are actually more susceptible to heat. “They produce more metabolic heat during activity and sweat less efficiently than adults,” Dr. Lyons says. On super-hot days, avoid playing outside between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., when the sun is strongest.

If you’re still not sure if the heat is getting to your child, there are warning signs to look for: excessive thirst, confusion, loss of coordination, or not urinating for several hours. You might notice your little one has become sluggish and has less energy than usual. They may develop a headache, or their skin will feel hot to the touch. If you notice any of these signs in your children on a warm day, get them in the shade, or inside out of the heat, and make sure they get plenty of water and avoid sugary drinks.

Dr. Lyons adds, “More serious signs include confusion, lack of sweating despite heat, or in extreme cases, fainting.”

Other things to consider before heading outside for a day, or even a few hours, include environmental factors like direct sun exposure, humidity levels, lack of airflow, and physical activity level.

As always, kids should wear sunscreen and loose-fitting clothing to keep them cool.

Playing outside can boost a child’s mental and physical health, but heat-related illness can set in fast. Make sure to talk with your child’s pediatrician for more guidance.

Katie lives in Maine with her three kids, two ducks, and a goldendoodle. When she’s not writing, she’s reading, at the gym, redecorating her home, or spending too much money online.