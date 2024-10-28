Having a dog isn't exactly like having a kid, but there's definitely some overlap. You have regular vet checkups to schedule, grooming and nail trims to worry about, and oh, daily brushing of your pet's teeth. Did you just hear a record scratch? Are you thinking, Wait a minute, I'm supposed to be brushing my dog's teeth? Well, the answer is yes.

Veterinary experts say three times a week is the minimum, but ideally, you'd scrub their chompers every day just like you do your own.

Do I really need to clean my dog's teeth?

Many of us didn't grow up seeing our parents brush the family dog's teeth, and shouldn't all their chewing on toys and sticks and eating crunchy kibble scrape their teeth clean anyway? Veterinarians say yeah, those things help, but it's not enough to prevent stinky breath and tooth and gum disease.

"Periodontal disease is one of the most common diseases found in small animal patients. Prevention is key, as most dogs have signs of periodontal disease by age 3," says Dr. Carly Fox, senior veterinarian in the emergency and critical care services at the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. "The key to good oral health in our pets is a combination of regular home care — meaning brushing, wipes, and dental treats — combined with health checks and treatment by a veterinarian. Tooth brushing is one of the most effective ways to remove plaque and prevent buildup - just like in people."

So, what happens if you don't brush your dog's teeth? "Not brushing your pet's teeth can lead to bad breath, periodontal and gingival disease, pain, and eventual tooth loss," says Fox. "Dental disease is more common in small breed dogs, so be particularly compliant if you are a small breed dog owner."

What is an alternative to brushing dogs' teeth?

There's no perfect workaround, unfortunately. Dental wipes are the one solid alternative to tooth brushing if your pet simply won't tolerate it, Fox says. While there are lots of dental treats on pet store shelves that promise to clean your dog's teeth as they chew, those are not meant to replace regular brushing.

"Although dental treats can be helpful to reduce plaque in the fight against dental disease in dogs, they are not enough for several reasons," Fox says. "Depending on how long your dog chews them, there may not be enough time and surface contact to make any significant difference, limiting their effectiveness. These treats also do not control the bacteria that live on your pets' teeth, which are only combatted by regular brushing and veterinary routine dental cleanings under anesthesia. These treats also do not reach all areas of the mouth, like between the teeth, at the gum line, and in the back of the mouth, where dental disease is typically the most severe."

Here's what Fox recommends using in your dog's dental routine:

A toothbrush and toothpaste, of course. Fox likes the brand Petsmile's enzymatic paste and pet toothbrush (but she notes that any soft-bristled, flat-head toothbrush will do the trick). If you want to look elsewhere, search for products approved by the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC). "The VOHC is a committee comprised of veterinary dentists who review and then endorse products that provide effective plaque and tartar control," she says.

Dental chews approved by the VOHC to help prevent plaque buildup. Fox likes the Oravet chews.

A water additive, like Healthy Mouth. "Water additives are an easy way to passively help prevent plaque formation in our pets. I recommend starting with a smaller amount added to water and then building up so your pet can get used to the taste," says Fox.

Even if you haven't brushed your dog's teeth before, it's never too late to start. They might be resistant for the first few weeks while they adjust to the feeling and sounds of having their teeth brushed, but with lots of pets, treats, and praise, they'll get used to it in no time.