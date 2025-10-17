“I Cut My Husband Out Of My Will” & 24 Other Mom Confessions

One of the most surprising things about motherhood for me has been discovering just how similar every one of our experiences can be, while also being incredibly different. We’re all juggling a million things and feeling overwhelmed, but each of us has different items sending us over the edge — and that is proven true every time moms submit their Scary Mommy Confessions for the week.

Because one person’s stress (or joy!) is not someone else’s. But by sharing our confessions and our secrets, we can relate to each other on a deeper level. Maybe you haven’t discovered your husband cheating, but you know the feeling of betrayal. Maybe you aren’t feeling especially joyful right now, but hearing someone else’s light reassures you that it will find you, too. Maybe you are just feeling extra anxious and icky and overstimulated, and reading a bunch of confessions from moms like you helps you feel a little more grounded.

No matter what, these confessions are real — and everyone deserves to get them off their chest.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

My ex introduced a new partner to the kids and then she stayed overnight. All within 3 days. Confession #52223014

My hubby works way too much, the kids are starting to notice. It’s affecting all of us. Confession #53211002

We have so much debt, and the prices keep going up. Feeling scared. Confession #51137243

My BIL gets my kids the weirdest stuffies so I got his daughter a weird one for Xmas. Confession #50342223

I’m now getting 2 periods a month. WTF. Confession #53331184

Hubby and I moved sex life to lunch breaks, life changing. 10/10 recommend. Confession #50109911

What is going on with the elementary math curriculum? Why are they making it so difficult?? Confession #50137814

My husband f*cked up at work and might get fired. I’m pissed. Confession #50100078

I have to tell my teenage girls we can’t do holiday gifts this year. Confession #51999460

I wish my husband saw everything I do. I feel invisible. Confession #54890107

I don’t miss my family when I travel for work. Confession #50101765

Some days I want to walk away from my family and disappear. Confession #50656538

Love the stillness of my life right now. So many big positive changes coming. Confession #51003042

I haven’t been attracted to my husband in years. Confession #50333344

I fear my 8-year-old’s tantrums and breakdowns will trigger my cancer to come back. Confession #50091177

I just boarded a plane to Paris with my husband and 9-year-old son. Feeling grateful. Confession #52000012

It shouldn’t have to be so hard to get good solid sleep and exercise. Confession #50893921

I’m worried my dad is sicker than he is letting on. Confession #50155505

My son learned how to tie his shoes and told me he was proud of himself. Confession #50132371

I love my baby but hate being a SAHM. It’s so lonely. Confession #50422311

I cut my husband out of my will. Confession #53030978

My ex wanted me to congratulate him on his engagement, but we’re not divorced YET. Confession #51023984

My boyfriend thought I was cheating (I wasn’t) and vandalized my car. Confession #53222128

I caught my husband cheating, but I snooped. I don’t know how to confront him. I hate him!!! Confession #54777012