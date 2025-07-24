“I Don’t Think I’ll Ever Pay Off Credit Card Debt” & 26 Other Relatable Confessions

Being a parent is full of so many ups and downs. One day you’re in tears because you have $8 left to your name before payday and you’re still out of peanut butter and apple juice, and the next day you’re snuggling your babies on the couch and realizing nothing gets better than that. But in between are a million little confessions running through our heads — all the little things we’re too afraid to say out loud, and all the little things we pray we’re not alone in thinking.

This week’s Scary Mommy Confessions offer some fairly relatable secrets, worries, and exclamations, and I think every mom who reads it can breathe a little sigh of relief. (And maybe throw up some gratitude for your own situations.)

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun.

The anxiety with my daughter’s food allergies is so overwhelming. Confession #52888702

Starting to get K school assignments and SO overwhelmed by the many moving targets of care. Confession #50044531

I’m scared of reentering the workforce after being SAHM for 6 years. Zero confidence. Confession #51099930

My first is going to college, I have no idea how to pay for it ... I just want them to go to free community college. Confession #50449218

I don’t like working, but I don’t want to stay home all day with my kids either. Confession #52183165

I’m dreading to be dropping my son off at college very soon. Confession #53690098

My adult daughters are so much more emotionally mature than me, and it makes me proud and intimidated. Confession #51299010

We think my daughter has ADHD, and I am struggling to keep my patience with her. Confession #53422136

Also happily married. Also craved validation & attention from other attractive men. Why. Confession #51081128

Finally getting treatment for PPD and should have done this a while ago, feeling so relieved! Confession #56555822

Not having a structured schedule over the summer with my kid home makes me so anxious. Confession #50211007

I hate the no peanut butter rules at camp 😞 Confession #53707789

I am so excited and at the same time anxious for school to start in 3 weeks. Confession #50101777

Youth travel sports create a whole new level of parental anxiety 😬 Confession #50039910

Why do people think your invite includes whoever they want? Confession #50114433

Hornier at 42 than I was 18! Confession #51123378

I don’t want summer break to end — I like having my kids home all the time. Confession #50067712

I’ve never felt such body insecurities until this summer, and it’s exhausting. Confession #50021138

Mad my OB didn’t recommend pelvic floor PT sooner 😭 Confession #50067783

The summer is just TOO MUCH togetherness. Confession #50031187

I’m over being pregnant and watching my husband do things I can’t. Confession #50042218

I’m over parenting Instagrams. They just make me feel like I’m doing everything wrong. Confession #53332290

Perimenopause, ADHD, and a daughter who’s 9 going on 16... I can’t keep it together! Confession #51128787

I don’t think I’ll ever pay off credit card debt. Confession #50021876

I love sleeping with my kids and love their snuggles. Confession #50000090

My husband forgot my birthday. We’ve been married for 20 years. Confession #50021167