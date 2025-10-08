“I Have A Higher Sex Drive Than My Husband” & 27 Other Mom Confessions

We are well into October, you guys, and the moms are... struggling. I mean, to be fair, we’ve been struggling for a while. But something about 2025 has really pushed us over the edge. It’s been a long year, and the Scary Mommy Confessions prove it. From revealing our secret sexual fantasies to our deepest worries, the moms are headed into the Confession Booth and baring it all.

And um, some of the moms are just letting stream of consciousness take over.

So no matter how you’re feeling this year, whether you’re ready to burn it all down and move to a commune with your kids or if you’re just taking it day-by-day and saving all your confessions for a glass of wine on Saturday, hopefully you’ll find some comfort in knowing you aren’t alone here.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

Gave my kid a fake birthday so they could get a Covid shot at CVS. No regrets. Confession #50113014

I have a higher sex drive than my husband. Confession #54001002

I’m stuck in screentime mornings and I know I should hate it but I love the cuddles. Confession #51119843

I don’t need me time, I need “nobody needs me” time! I’m tapped out with these kids 😭 Confession #51972223

My daughter thinks I don’t know about her new boyfriend. Confession #54011184

I’m exhausted. Our schedule is beyond hectic and I never feel as if we are doing enough. Confession #52799911

I fed my kids microwaved marshmallows for dinner tonight Confession #50112214

I played in the rain with my kids tonight and it was such a relief, so fun! Laugh when you can! Confession #52810078

Might get divorced because husband needs more sex than I can tolerate. Confession #51037460

I feel like such a shit mom yelling at my kids. Confession #53630107

Already tired of the school year and ready for summer break. Confession #53471765

I’m drowning in my house. I feel like it will never get to where I want it. I don’t let people visit, it’s too bad. Confession #50000038

When I’m doing laundry in the basement it’s 90% doom scrolling, 10% laundry. Confession #51072742

I’m relieved to be back at work after maternity leave. Confession #50897344

Breaks my heart when my child asks for a sibling. He would be the best big brother. Confession #50341177

Could quite happily never ever have sex with my husband again. He wants sex and I don’t. Confession #52330012

My husband’s insecurity is ruining our relationship. Confession #50888021

Still regret the puppy... Confession #50122205

I am tired of being the emotional anchor in my family! Confession #50132371

Helping my 12yo navigate middle school is mentally & emotionally exhausting. Confession #50437311

I’m ready for my parents to die. Confession #53564978

I am so tired of feeding my family. Confession #51153984

I started having an affair and am surprised by how little guilt I feel. Confession #53089128

I have zero motivation for housework. Confession #54301012

My job at McDonald’s pays more and is less stressful than when I was a teacher’s aide. Confession #52038381

Am I invisible? Confession #51339982

I’m full of resentment. Confession #50504181