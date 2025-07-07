“I Have A Secret Lover In Prison” & 21 Other Relationship Confessions

Being a mom is plenty overstimulating on its own, but when you’re a mom who’s also dealing with relationship stuff, things can get real tough real quick. But is there anything better than sitting down at a dinner with your best friends and unloading all of your thoughts about whatever relationship drama you’re going through? That’s exactly what these relationship confessions feel like — your besties just absolutely dropping their heart out onto the table. (And, hopefully, you can relate to some... maybe not all.)

Whether you have a similar confession simmering inside you or simply want to be on the outside looking in, these brutally honest admissions are sure to get your brain and heart moving. Because while they’re cutting sandwiches and vacuuming up Legos (oops, sorry, kids) and rewashing those wet clothes in the washing machine again, moms just like you have plenty of relationship stuff to confess.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

My significant other had an emotional affair three years ago, and I’m still not over it. Confession #50117702

I’m afraid I have become one of those whives whose husband prefers video games over sex. Confession #50119761

I get closer to just filing the divorce papers every day. Confession #51739110

I hate that my husband ends up having surgery at least once a year, and I have to take care of him. Confession #50007498

My hubs and I can’t stop fighting, and I feel like I can’t talk about it without judgment. Confession #52233665

I wish my husband would lose weight. Confession #52111921

I want to cheat on my husband. Because I don’t think he cares. Confession #51022210

I can’t wait for my husband to leave this weekend. Huge sigh of relief. Confession #50003836

I have a secret lover in prison. Confession #51117933

I found out my husband is cheating on me. He doesn’t know I know, and I don’t know what to do next. Confession #50144211

My husband’s coworker is my middle school crush. He awakens the dormant feeling every day. Confession #50007717

Trying to navigate a separation after 12 years together — and a son. Confession #52033729

My abusive ex is fighting me for custody just to ‘stick it to me.’ Confession #50177772

My husband is a man child and I want a divorce, but I don’t want my kids to live in two houses. Confession #53778222

I don’t know if I want to work on my marriage after my husband’s affair. Confession #50111873

I don’t respect my husband’s political views, and it’s really damaging my opinion of him. Confession #50033390

Life is easier when my husband travels for work. Confession #54040414

My husband is an asshole. Confession #52117789

I’ve been having an affair for two years. Confession #53366277

Watching those around me get divorced makes me appreciate my marriage even more. Confession #53300788

I’m afraid my husband isn’t attracted to me anymore. Confession #50211199