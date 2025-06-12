“I Like One Of My Teenage Daughters Better Than The Other” & 21 Other Mom Confessions

I am very good at keeping other people’s secrets, but my own? Not so much. Sometimes I share how I’m feeling, whether I’m ashamed of it or not, so that I can be a relatable friend to someone else going through some shit. Sometimes I share my thoughts and worries and wins because I just want to talk it out. Sometimes I confess stuff because my mouth just opens, and PLOP, there it is. While I probably should shut up once in a while, I do believe a solid confession session can do a world of good for many of us moms. How good would it feel to just say whatever it is that’s bothering you or on your mind?

This week, the moms clearly thought it would feel really good, because there are some doozies here. I know, I know — we listen, and we don’t judge. And I think that’s mostly true, but if you need to read some fellow mom confessions that will make you feel a little less panicky about whatever’s going on in your own life, please feel free.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

I want to have sex, just not with my husband. Confession #51147302

Sometimes I wish I married a guy who was more handy and could actually fix things. Confession #50304778

I found out my husband’s been watching live streams of other women pleasuring themselves. Confession #52220780

I sometimes wonder how my life would be diff if I never had kids. I miss the old me/life I had. Confession #50092298

Hubs chronically unemployed for 5yrs. I love him but how long am I supposed to deal w this bs? Confession #51110179

I cannot stand the direction my life is in right now. Confession #53381921

I hate that my husband won’t ask for Viagra. He just isn’t hard when we have sex anymore. Confession #51446200

I think I have a sugar daddy? But I haven’t provided any sexual favors? I’m so confused. Confession #50071936

I gave my husband a blowjob in the toilets at a gig this weekend 😉 Confession #50021933

I fantasize about breaking my leg so I can rest and get help around the house. Confession #50193211

My parents are aging and their personalities are completely changing for the worst. Confession #50011177

An economics graph showed that we are living right on the poverty line, and it’s so discouraging. Confession #52000129

I wish I could kick my teenager out of the house. Confession #50094772

I want to quit my job and write spicy romance novels. Confession #50732222

I truly dislike the wives of my husband’s friends group. Confession #50094223

My husband’s anxiety makes it 10 times harder to parent with him. Confession #50083090

I hate how much my kid talks, he fills every silence with noise. I love him, but need a break. Confession #50003313

Parental anxiety is taking me under. Considering full time meds and feel like a failure. Confession #51117789

I like one of my teenage daughters better than the other. Confession #50213322

I ‘accidentally’ got pregnant to make my husband get over his fear of marrying again. Confession #50666688

I wish my spouse was more creative in bed. Confession #50332299