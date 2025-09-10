Look, I don’t claim to have all the answers, but as a millennial mom of three who feels a little flustered every morning when she opens her eyes and imagines what’s out there in the world, waiting for us that day, I do have one: Everybody has their secrets. And I don’t mean super dark, dastardly secrets, but just little things. Like when you told your bestie it was fine for her to cancel on you again, but really you went home and cried. Or when you promise your husband you’ll be fine if he goes on a guys’ trip, but then you find yourself feeling resentful and making a list of all the things you never get to do. Or when you have a little grocery store aisle fantasy about your high school boyfriend and even though it doesn’t mean anything, you still feel a little wracked with guilt.

And that’s because moms have to worry and think about a million things all the time. And out of those million, a few of them are going to be random little confessions. Maybe they pop up once, out of nowhere, or maybe you’ve rolled them around in your brain for weeks like a special rock your toddler found on the playground.

No matter what, you’re not alone. And this week’s confessions prove it.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

I think about having sex all day, just not with my husband. Confession #50113214

My husband is going on a boys’ trip this weekend and I hate him for it. Confession #50067002

I feel very guilty that my children have mental health issues. Confession #50000843

Should be grateful hubs does the cooking, but I’m tired of the same old shit every night. Confession #50121223

Sent my last baby to school. I’m crushed. Confession #50112784

I’m so thankful my parents helped me keep my kids out of daycare. Confession #50333511

I’m worried my son, who has ADHD, is going to be labeled as the bad kid at school Confession #50007214

There is never enough money. Confession #52093942

Wish I could split myself into 2. One for my 3yo. One for my 16yo. Different stages is hard. Confession #51198000

Told my husband I didn’t feel safe and he left me on read. Confession #50003777

Sometimes I do have a favorite kid. Confession #50070165

I’m ready for summer already. Confession #50179038

Feeling anxious as the sick months approach Confession #50301542

Poured my heart & soul into raising kids alone to have my ex fight me to get them 50% Confession #50113344

I owe $1700 in bills with $320 in my bank account Confession #50121877

I want my kid’s friends’ parents to be friends with me. Confession #50110012

The tantrums over dinner make me hate family meal time. Confession #50933021

I am telling my husband this weekend that I am leaving. Confession #51031305

I am fucking over fair weather friends. Confession #50199971

I hate that I have to be kind to my ex-husband just so that my kids can see their dad. Confession #50939111

I feel like I’ve failed my son bc his dad and I are divorced, because of me and my actions. Confession #50312978

Neighbor said being a SAHM sounded boring. Kind of hurt. We worked hard for this. Confession #50662214

I started a new job and don’t feel I’ve got space in my head to be a good mom right now. Confession #50041128

13 years into motherhood and wondering, ‘When does it get easier?’ Confession #50667212

I miss being the girl who turned heads instead of the mom who wipes butts. Confession #50332181

I am the only parent to sign up for “class parent” for the school year. Confession #50431182

The doctors put my 15-year-old on high antidepressants and it scares me. Confession #50021181

Hubs told me reason he hasn’t tried to have sex w/ me in 2 yrs is because of my credit card debt Confession #50678877

13-year-old amazing kiddo came out as nonbinary. Drunk hubs said it was probably my doing. Confession #50043218

I hate coming home at the end of the work day - dread it. Confession #54329911