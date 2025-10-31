“I Want More Alone Time With My Husband” & 26 Other Mom Confessions

How are we all doing out there, moms? Hanging in there? Stuffing mini candy bars into your mouth for breakfast, lunch, and girl dinner and then wondering why you’ve got a headache and feel so blah at 8 p.m.?

Girl, same. We’re all in this together.

This week’s batch of Scary Mommy Confessions runs the gamut from sex secrets to the stress of caring for aging parents and everything in between. Whether you can relate or not to the specific confession isn’t the point; there’s just something comforting about knowing all of us are out here trying our best every single day, completely convinced we’re either 100% owning it or 100% losing at a game we never even wanted to play.

May the odds — and your confessions — be ever in your favor.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

I wish my husband didn’t think my daughter was faking her ADHD. Confession #52003014

I feel guilty that I wasn’t able to stay yesterday to keep ICE from stealing children in my town. Confession #50789002

I’m so damn tired of being the default parent. Confession #51040243

I want more alone time with my husband. Confession #50892223

I loathe Halloween and am glad it’s almost over. Confession #53221184

I love Halloween but HATE my kids eating candy. Confession #50123211

The mom at drop off who doesn’t talk to anyone talked to me, and I’m happy she felt safe to. Confession #50100814

My dog was just diagnosed with cancer. I don’t know what I’ll do without him. Confession #50234078

It must be exhausting for my husband to be so angry all the time. I’m so tired of it. Confession #51987360

I miss my kids and want to pick them up early from school every day! Confession #52220107

I had my first mind-blowing orgasm with a 27-year-old man as a 35-year-old woman. Confession #50001765

How am I going to afford the holidays!?!? Like even a Thanksgiving dinner 😞 😞 😞 Confession #51188538

I just want to sleep. Confession #51878042

I regret adopting our oldest kid. Confession #50078344

I’m not in the mom cliques so my kids get left out. Confession #50111177

I miss the days where my husband and I actually had fun. After kids and life stuff, I feel like we drifted. Confession #52111012

I miss being in love. Confession #50111921

My husband’s knee began hurting, and I get it hurts, but I have no sympathy. At. All. Confession #50135505

My kids are safe and well-cared for. And their ingratitude pisses me the fuck off. Confession #50878371

I’m so sad my child ended up an only. Confession #50181311

I’m tired of being my mom’s caregiver with 3 kids. I wish we had money for a nursing home. Confession #53111978

I’m 40, but in body self-esteem years, I’m 14 circa 1999. Confession #51099984

My husband has more pics of the grand pets than me. Confession #53332128

My best friend died, I’m grieving and nobody sees me. As a single mom, I always have to just function. Confession #54733012

My kids don’t listen to me unless I yell. It’s exhausting and frustrating. Confession #52792281

I’m four months into my second marriage, and I want a divorce. Confession #50672211