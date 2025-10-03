Oh... my.

“I Want My Mouth On My Friend’s Camel Toe” & 34 Other Mom Confessions

We’re out here, airing our absolutely filthy thoughts and feelings.

by Samantha Darby
A woman stands in a bedroom folding clothes, while another sits on the bed, surrounded by text boxes...
You know when you’re a kid and hear about 1950s housewives, all you see is the homemade cookies and aprons and happy kids? Now that I’m a parent, I fully empathize with how repressed and trapped so many of those picture-perfect moms felt — and I think our confessions this week prove other moms do, too. Like, y’all. Nobody held back this week. From the incredibly mundane to the incredibly filthy, a whole lot of moms had a lot to say in Scary Mommy Confessions and they simply could not. hold. back.

Brace yourselves. Pour a glass of wine. Pretend like you’re peeking in on someone else’s group chat. You’ve earned this. (And maybe you’ll find something relatable here, too. Or at least make you feel a little less repressed.)

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

I need to stop drinking.

Confession #50333014

Weed saved our sex life.

Confession #54321002

I’m single and lost my libido. I no longer feel like myself.

Confession #54799843

I can’t remember the last time I had a full, belly-aching laugh.

Confession #51116223

Moved to a bigger house bc hubs wanted a garage, but it’s old/ugly. Miss my pretty house.

Confession #54442784

I don’t think my husband likes me or our daughter.

Confession #52773511

I’ve lost the joy of parenting. The burdens & worries now outpace everything (ages 6-12)

Confession #50997214

16 weeks pregnant. BF left me 4 weeks ago and I’m secretly relieved but also so angry

Confession #52813942

I blame everything on perimenopause, even if it’s not lol

Confession #51001000

I’m so tired of my husband being a pissy little bitch when he has to parent alone

Confession #53633777

Starting to get very annoyed by all the mom group chats

Confession #53440165

I hate how much I hate being a parent. I feel like this is not what I signed up for

Confession #50019038

I regret being on the PTA board.

Confession #51000542

I just want to be wanted.

Confession #51717344

Divorced single mom. Lonely and has no hobbies. It sucks.

Confession #50343877

My 8 y/o is terrible! I love my 4 y/o more.

Confession #52990012

I just found out I’m pregnant w/ #2 and terrified about money.

Confession #50023021

My husband treats the dogs better than me and it’s starting to really piss me off.

Confession #50101305

I’ve gone my first week without a panic attack for the first time in over two years!

Confession #50109971

I’m so annoyed with parents who are “too busy” to help with their kids’ activities.

Confession #50449111

Sex with women (as a woman) is so much better than with men!

Confession #53010978

The after school emotional dumps are wearing me down bad!!

Confession #51187214

I really hate how my husband hates all of our extended family. It feels lonely.

Confession #53337128

I want more kids but I’m scared to have them in my 40s.

Confession #54367212

I need to change and am having a hard time with it. I don’t know how to change my habits.

Confession #52002181

My daughter is afraid of her dad and I’m so scared he could turn this against me.

Confession #51333182

My husband’s job makes him in a bad mood all the time.

Confession #51171181

Started HRT and reading smut. Sex drive thru the roof and loving it!

Confession #52228877

My husband’s snoring make him so unattractive.

Confession #51070218

I regret not having a second baby and now I’m too old

Confession #53211111

My husband’s anxiety and depression is about to push me over the edge.

Confession #53110087

No one sees what I do, only what I don’t do! Then ask why I’m always yelling!

Confession #54421010

Kids sports are insane! Your 8-year-old isn’t a professional athlete! Slow your roll!

Confession #50322789

I worry that middle school is going to change my awesome kid for the worst. Why are these kids so ugh?

Confession #50021187

I want my mouth to be on my friend’s camel toe

Confession #54421100

