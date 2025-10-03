“I Want My Mouth On My Friend’s Camel Toe” & 34 Other Mom Confessions
We’re out here, airing our absolutely filthy thoughts and feelings.
You know when you’re a kid and hear about 1950s housewives, all you see is the homemade cookies and aprons and happy kids? Now that I’m a parent, I fully empathize with how repressed and trapped so many of those picture-perfect moms felt — and I think our confessions this week prove other moms do, too. Like, y’all. Nobody held back this week. From the incredibly mundane to the incredibly filthy, a whole lot of moms had a lot to say in Scary Mommy Confessions and they simply could not. hold. back.
Brace yourselves. Pour a glass of wine. Pretend like you’re peeking in on someone else’s group chat. You’ve earned this. (And maybe you’ll find something relatable here, too. Or at least make you feel a little less repressed.)
Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun.
I need to stop drinking.
Weed saved our sex life.
I’m single and lost my libido. I no longer feel like myself.
I can’t remember the last time I had a full, belly-aching laugh.
Moved to a bigger house bc hubs wanted a garage, but it’s old/ugly. Miss my pretty house.
I don’t think my husband likes me or our daughter.
I’ve lost the joy of parenting. The burdens & worries now outpace everything (ages 6-12)
16 weeks pregnant. BF left me 4 weeks ago and I’m secretly relieved but also so angry
I blame everything on perimenopause, even if it’s not lol
I’m so tired of my husband being a pissy little bitch when he has to parent alone
Starting to get very annoyed by all the mom group chats
I hate how much I hate being a parent. I feel like this is not what I signed up for
I regret being on the PTA board.
I just want to be wanted.
Divorced single mom. Lonely and has no hobbies. It sucks.
My 8 y/o is terrible! I love my 4 y/o more.
I just found out I’m pregnant w/ #2 and terrified about money.
My husband treats the dogs better than me and it’s starting to really piss me off.
I’ve gone my first week without a panic attack for the first time in over two years!
I’m so annoyed with parents who are “too busy” to help with their kids’ activities.
Sex with women (as a woman) is so much better than with men!
The after school emotional dumps are wearing me down bad!!
I really hate how my husband hates all of our extended family. It feels lonely.
I want more kids but I’m scared to have them in my 40s.
I need to change and am having a hard time with it. I don’t know how to change my habits.
My daughter is afraid of her dad and I’m so scared he could turn this against me.
My husband’s job makes him in a bad mood all the time.
Started HRT and reading smut. Sex drive thru the roof and loving it!
My husband’s snoring make him so unattractive.
I regret not having a second baby and now I’m too old
My husband’s anxiety and depression is about to push me over the edge.
No one sees what I do, only what I don’t do! Then ask why I’m always yelling!
Kids sports are insane! Your 8-year-old isn’t a professional athlete! Slow your roll!
I worry that middle school is going to change my awesome kid for the worst. Why are these kids so ugh?
I want my mouth to be on my friend’s camel toe
