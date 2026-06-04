“I Want The Foreplay & Sex I Read About In My Books” & 37 More Mom Confessions

You know that feeling of mom overwhelm? Where even when everything is going OK — bills are paid, the fridge is full of groceries, nobody whined about taking a shower — you just feel like there’s something going on. It’s like waiting on the other shoe to drop or something to explode in your face?

Well, I’m starting to think it’s really just all the thoughts swirling through our heads all day.

Parenting worries and fears, relationship problems, job nonsense — every mom I know is thinking a million things at once. And when she gets a chance to let some of them out, she really doesn’t want to hold back. Honestly, when you think about how much sh*t every mom in the world is handling at any given moment while still having all of these thoughts and confessions and ideas swirling around in her brain, it’s no wonder we’re all completely overwhelmed and exhausted.

So read on to hear what’s on other moms’ minds and maybe you’ll be ready to confess a few of the thoughts crowding your brain, too.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

My ADHD son has no friends. His impulsivity hinders his ability to keep friends. Confession #50890933

I’m happiest living alone. I love my family, and they are exhausting. Confession #52390079

I’m worried my 5yo daughter is a wuss. So scared she’s going to be bullied in kindergarten. Confession #51102223

My son is graduating and has no plans for his future. I feel like he’s being left behind. Confession #53801028

I was so excited to have surgery so I could just get a break. There was no break. Confession #52230190

I have multiple chronic illnesses and health issues. Why doesn’t my husband care? Confession #54011020

I gained 15 lbs last year, hormones. I hate my body. Confession #51092235

I feel trapped in my own life, and I’m so resentful of my husband. Confession #52713336

I don’t like our dog and wish we’d never got him. Confession #53201116

I want the foreplay, sex, and orgasms I read about in my books. Confession #52119900

I want someone to take care of me. Confession #50131112

My husband tells the same stories over and over. Confession #53813110

I’m so depressed, but everyone counts on me. I can’t talk to anyone. Confession #53711105

I caught my husband cheating in December — gave it a try with therapy. He’s still cheating. Confession #54091007

I have a huge crush on my boss. Confession #52221091

I really hate my husband. Confession #51228993

I often make Insta public, hide stories from followers, & post thirst traps hoping ex still lurks. Confession #50842121

My boyfriend asked for an open relationship. I’m now sleeping with two other guys and loving it. Confession #51070993

We can’t keep up with our finances. Confession #51830010

My dad openly favors one of my kids, and it makes me SO furious. Confession #52176422

I hate watching my parents grow old! Confession #52228111

Trying not to take my teen’s attitude personally, but it’s HARD. Confession #50622271

My husband can’t self-regulate, but he expects the kids to. Confession #50064455

I want a divorce more than I want to be married. Confession #50061000

I’m disgusted by my husband. Mentally, physically, emotionally. Confession #53300013

I’d like to walk away from my husband and teenage daughters. Confession #51229907

I’m almost an empty nester, and I’m not the least bit sad about it. Confession #50221717

I hate when my stepson is at our house and wish he would stay at his mom’s full-time. Confession #50022889

I’m mad at my in-laws for still being alive when my mom is dead. Confession #50383414

Every time I go out with friends or get time alone, I have to come back to clean and fix all. Confession #50041181

I’m cheating on my husband with my best friend. Confession #50041818

Tick season terrifies me. Confession #50416771

I hate that we can’t afford to pay for our daughter’s college. Confession #53318181

My ex-husband is selfish and choosing his mistress over our children. Confession #54148891

My kids had an awful fight, and I’m scared they won’t make up. Confession #53321818

I hate how out of shape and fat I am, but I can’t find the will to do anything about it. Confession #53319192

I want to live separately from my husband to have a break every other week from the kids. Confession #52990181