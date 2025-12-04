“I Wish My Husband Took More Pictures Of Me” & 23 Other Mom Confessions

You know that saying about how we should never judge someone because we have no idea what’s going on in their lives? I honestly feel like that advice should be used every single time we interact with another mom. Not because we need to excuse them being rude or justify them being snappy at preschool pickup, but because we need to give every mom some grace, no matter the situation. She seems really happy? Please know that may be taking a lot of effort for her today. She seems really on top of everything? Maybe she’s working through some anxiety by keeping busy. She seems really into the holidays? Sometimes we just have to keep adding ornaments to the tree or we’ll collapse under the weight of everything else.

And nothing proves all of that more than Scary Mommy Confessions. This week, the moms are dropping lots of private confessions and secrets, and it truly will make you think about every mom you know, meet, and see this week.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

My hubby doesn’t pay attention to me anymore, and I want to bang my coworker. Confession #50733014

I wish my husband took more pictures of me. (I’ve asked before.) Confession #54369002

I miss how happy I was before I became a mom. Confession #50788743

My kid and I were almost hit in a school crosswalk, and I want to go to the news about it. Confession #53001993

I secretly want to start an affair. Confession #52071090

I wish my husband would start working out again. Just to be healthy for our family. Confession #53010575

My husband is lame and miserable and blames me, and it’s ruining my life. Confession #50227114

I wonder what Christmas would look like if moms didn’t handle everything. Confession #50003378

My MIL is battling dementia, and it’s taking a toll on my marriage. Confession #51494333

I am dating a man 9 years younger and having the best sex of my life. Confession #52070789

I am at the point in my life that if my husband cheated I wouldn’t even care. Confession #53010010

I’m hooking up with a guy 15 years younger than me. I’m in a loveless marriage. I feel alive again! Confession #51109008

Husband has been sick for five days. I HATE man flu. I want a 5-day quarantine. Confession #54799042

My anxiety is negatively impacting my life. Confession #54700344

Found out my daughter has been texting with the suicide helpline. Confession #50133377

We are so broke, but I refuse to get a job. Confession #52193924

Being with a woman is so much better than being with a man. Confession #53908390

I want more kids and can’t afford it. Confession #50677845

I wish I didn’t have a child. Confession #50230071

I feel so disconnected from all my friends who aren’t moms. Confession #52078311

My therapist reported my husband to CPS. Confession #52010978

My husband wants to leave if we don’t have a third child. I feel forced to get on board with adoption. 😐 Confession #51300097

SSRI or hormone replacement therapy? I’m such a wreck. Confession #53290108

I’m upset my brother inherits everything. Confession #54740550