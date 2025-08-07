Usher once made an entire album labeled Confessions, but moms don’t have that luxury. We’re stuck whispering our thoughts to our spouses, hoping the kids won’t hear, and trying to keep our big fears and worries tied down enough in our brains that they don’t unleash into a cloud of anxiety. So when we get the chance to leak out a confession or two, they’re usually pretty mind-blowing.

Of course we moms have tiny confessions like stealing a roll of toilet paper from work because we don’t want to stop by the store on the way home or ordering DoorDash after our kids go to bed so we can eat a Dairy Queen Blizzard in peace, but these confessions? Well, some of them are a little rocky. Some of them have clearly been felt for a long time. And some of them are just heartbreaking.

In the middle of all of it is a mom who’s trying her best, a mom who wants to be her best. And these are her confessions.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

My husband is a good man, but I don’t want to be married to him anymore. Confession #52012102

I’m extremely embarrassed by what I look like, but struggle to do anything about it. Confession #51122991

I’m so worried about my 14-year-old daughter. I’m failing as a mom. Confession #51113870

Hornier than ever during my first postpartum?? Confession #50722038

Why don’t they just fire me already? Confession #50000165

My husband goes to pieces every time there’s a problem. It’s exhausting! Confession #50331138

Want and crave a weekly hobby like a class or something, but mom guilt has got a hold on me. Confession #51299312

I hate indulging grandparent’s need to ‘bond’ with baby. He’s a baby! Confession #53091144

I’d f*ck my husband more if he’d just help me with the damn housework 🙃 Confession #51037177

I feel so behind financially in my 30s. Depressed. Worried. 🥺 Confession #56557912

Daycare is closed next week, and I’m dreading a week of full-time child care. Confession #52911369

Married, but making out with men at girls' nights out. Confession #53111345

I must be a horrible mother, I keep making my kids cry (over what feels like tiny things). Confession #50100321

Realizing one of my besties is actually a frenemy... wtf, why are you ruining our friendship?? Confession #50143326

We’re buying our first house, and I don’t want to tell anybody so they can’t search the price. Confession #50121178

Reading smut has made my sex life so much better. About to be 40 and having the best of my life. Confession #50167784

Orgasms post-baby are so much better. Confession #50014432

My husband chews tobacco, and the thought of kissing him grosses me out. Confession #50155571

It was nice out, but I let my kid stay inside all day in his PJs watching TV so I could relax. Confession #50013382

I’ve been having a 20-year-long affair with hubby’s BFF and it’s amazing sex, no strings. Confession #50113764

Love my son with/ disability, but I would have chosen differently when I had the choice. Confession #50014437

Husband yelled at our 7-year-old. Never been more unattracted. Confession #50167782

I’m pregnant. Second heartbeat out of eight babies. Terrified it won’t last, but want to scream in excitement. Confession #501678832

Just finalized a divorce I asked for and regret it with every ounce of me. I want him back. Confession #50113838

We finally got my 10-year-old on anti-anxiety meds, and it’s changed our lives! 🙌 Confession #50116732

I love my two boys and still wish I had a daughter. Confession #50167721

I work in elementary education. I hate it, and I want to quit. Parents are ruining everything. Confession #50164327

My 19-year-old is being a dick to me because we couldn’t afford an expensive out-of-state college. Confession #50143381

My husband has such little energy and stamina for life. It’s so annoying. Confession #50116734

My in-laws found my TikTok, took a video out of context, and started drama with my family. Confession #501677543