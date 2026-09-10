I'm Having A '90s Fall

I just had the best summer I’ve had in years, and it was very ’90s. Like, “someone meet me at the mall for some fro-yo” ’90s. So obviously, I’m not ready to let it go. I’ve had so much fun that I’ve decided I’ll be having a ’90s fall, too. I want flannels, I want to thumb through catalogues, cider on the stove, and absolutely no evidence that 2026 exists. I’m so over Pinterest-worthy displays. I want simple. I want to decorate my home with things I find outside. Hell, I want to eat Dunkaroos and watch Seinfeld and Friends.

And that’s just the beginning. Here’s what I’m going to do:

Carve spooky pumpkins.

I’ve been a prisoner of Pinterest-worthy images for too long. Everywhere you look there are aesthetic, fake pumpkins. That’s all fine and good, but I miss the days when all we had was orange pumpkins. I’m going to my local farm stand, I’m getting a big ol’ orange pumpkin and I’m going to carve a spooky face in it, then put it on my front steps with a candle inside. No more piles of white and tan pumpkins spilling out of some fancy basket.

Toast pumpkin seeds.

When we were kids in the ‘90s, nothing went to waste. We’d scoop out the seeds, remove the guts, rinse them, and my mom would toast them in the oven. Sometimes we’d even eat them with peanut butter. I can’t wait for my house to smell like toasted pumpkin seeds.

Get the Gap iconic ‘90s fragrances.

My sisters and I were obsessed with these scents that debuted in the ‘90s and now they are back. Grass was my favorite scent and guess what? It still smells the same. I stocked up. My bathroom smells just like it did when I was a teenager and I love it.

Put out a bowl of candy corn.

I don’t care if people think it’s gross or unsanitary. I can’t wait to fill a little glass bowl with sticky candy. There used to be bowls of candy everywhere in the ‘90s and if I remember correctly, people didn’t get as sick as they do today. A little healthy immune boosting that tastes like sugar and corn syrup actually sounds good to me.

Take a leaf peeping drive.

Yes gas is expensive but so is every other fall activity I can think of. How relaxing to take a nice drive and just … look at the leaves in all their glory.

Put my phone down and pick up my favorite magazines.

I can’t wait for this one. I want a stack of “Better Homes & Gardens,” “Southern Living,” and “Good Housekeeping.” I think I’ll head to my local library and check them all out.

Buy a new pair of Doc Martens.

So nostalgic yet so classic they will never go out of style.

Wear flannels over a baby tee.

This used to be my favorite look and I can’t wait to rock it again. With the Doc Martens, of course.

Buy a new notebook.

September always feels like the best time to start fresh. Just because I’m not going back to school and my kids are grown doesn’t mean that I can’t indulge in a few school supplies.

Take a spin through Bath & Body Works.

I want to smell all the pumpkin and apple scents we used to spray all over ourselves in college. This store used to be the place to go before we had so many scented options covering the shelves of pharmacies and department stores. The whole place is just a ‘90s vibe to me.

Peruse the mall to see what’s new instead of online shopping.

Instead of online shopping I want to walk through stores, smell the leather and new clothes. I want to touch things, try them on, and buy myself a few new pieces for fall. I’m tired of getting something online and not having it look or fit the way I imagine. Then I’ll get one of those giant pretzels of course.

Watch all the fall movies when they happen to be on versus streaming.

I want to plan my nights around Hocus Pocus and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. No streaming, just clearing my night, popping some popcorn and watching all my favorites–commercials and all.

Make caramel apples.

Sure it’s much easier to go buy one, but melting caramel and dipping a crisp apple in it is the kind of fall project I want to partake in. Homemade is so much better, plus you can eat as much caramel from the pan as you want.

Bake something from a cookbook.

I have a little stash I’ve kept over the years. I love looking at all the big glossy pictures instead of staring at my phone.

Watch an old sitcom every Friday night.

I’ll watch one episode of my old faves Seinfeld and Friends every Friday and it will be the best way ever to unwind from the week and take a stroll back to the ‘90s.

Paint my nails black.

I know people still do this all the time, but growing up, I was only allowed to do it if it was part of my Halloween costume, and whenever I see anyone with black nails I’m thrown back to my childhood.

Get my hands on some Revlon Toast of New York lipstick.

Do you remember this shade? There wasn’t a girl at the high school dances without this tucked away somewhere. Just seeing the tube makes me want to crimp my hair.

Since my ‘90s summer was so successful and fall is my favorite season, I can’t wait to dive into all these activities and projects. It’s going to be the best fall I’ve had since Friday nights meant Blockbuster and pizza.