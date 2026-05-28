“I’m Married To A Man But Crushing On A Woman” & 28 More Mom Confessions

Every mom I know has about 8,000 things going on in her brain at any time. The grocery list, the soccer schedule, the weather — but if you ask her what’s on your mind, she won’t mention any of that. Maybe she’ll say “oh, nothing,” or maybe she’ll share something deep and personal. Like how exhausted she is caring for her parents and her kids. Or how she and her husband don’t have sex anymore. Or how much she hates her job, but knows she can’t leave.

The moms are sharing it all this week in Scary Mommy Confessions, and if you need a reminder that you aren’t alone with the constant juggling, read on. Some of these confessions will be relatable — some will be totally shocking — but they’re all going to make you want to commiserate with your own group of friends.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

Stayed home with my babies for three years and now it’s impossible to get back into the industry. Confession #50888233

I miss having a partner/someone to love... divorce sucks. Confession #52399979

Making an effort to have better sex with my husband. It’s helping! Confession #51101333

I feel so guilty, but all I want to do is find a tiny house in the woods and live by myself. Confession #53897928

Salty that I wasn’t picked as a godmother for my friend’s daughter. Confession #52211190

Strongly considering faking a case of COVID/the flu so I can get a break. Confession #54092020

I have PMDD and I’m in perimenopause. It is hell. Confession #51097335

Wish I could afford a GLP-1 and a house cleaner. Confession #52717016

I want to divorce my husband but know my spirited 5yo won’t be able to handle that. Confession #53200086

My husband wants a third, but I don’t. Confession #52119999

My kid has been having a rough year. Kids are soooo mean. Can’t wait for summer. Confession #50133322

I’m 39 and I still think smoking looks so cool. I fantasize about it. Confession #53813330

I love that I sleep alone while my husband sleeps on the couch. Best night’s sleep! Confession #53722205

Got a necklace from my 15yo son for Mother’s Day. I love it so much! Confession #54091117

I don’t think I’m really happy with my life. Confession #52301091

This is not the life I imagined. I want a do-over. Confession #51908993

I wish my kids attended a year-round school. I’m not looking forward to summer. Confession #50847411

My husband had an emotional affair for months. I don’t know if I can ever forgive him. Confession #51077743

I could punch a hole in the wall with how irrationally angry my dog makes me post-kids. Confession #51833310

My 18yo son just told us he is struggling, and I don’t really know how to help him. Confession #52176490

Widow of five years. Reconnected with a flame from my past and having the best sex ever!! Confession #50928111

I feel like an a-hole for putting my husband down all night. Confession #50667171

I sent anonymously a giant A to the high school principal that said ‘A is for asshole.’ He deserved it. Confession #50061616

I’m scared my son is going to grow up to be like my husband. Confession #50061717

I have caregiver fatigue from blending all my son’s food right now because his jaw is wired shut. Confession #53321313

I hate dating as a single mom. Confession #51129907

I’m tired of being the woman and the man in the relationship, I have to carry it all. Confession #50661717

I think men live good lives because they never have to think. Confession #50041889