Moms have around a million things going through their minds at any given moment. We’re wondering where the other baby sock is, how to placate our bosses, how we’re going to achieve her life goals, and whether we remembered to take the damn chicken out of the oven.

And beneath those everyday tasks and worries and logistics are the thoughts we don’t always say out loud: those moments of doubt, frustration, guilt, exhaustion, or confusion that can make us wonder if we’re the only ones struggling.

So, every week we ask Scary Mommy readers to anonymously “let it out” and share some of these thoughts they’ve been keeping tucked away — and everyone always has A LOT to say. Rest assured: You’re probably not the only mom who’s ever felt this way. Motherhood is messy and complicated and exhausting... and far more universal than it sometimes feels.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, take a look here

I’m in love with my son’s friend’s dad. Confession #50977564

We earn good money, but it never seems like enough. Confession #52390063

I don’t want to go to the birthday of the mother-in-law who doesn’t like me. Confession #510937651

I’m so happy my STBX (soon to be ex) moved out of state! Confession #53801028

I had a years-long affair, and can’t seem to apologize to my husband for it. Confession #52756346

I feel like I’ve failed my oldest because she has so much anxiety. She’s only eight. Confession #54776591

Life is not any different when my husband is out of town. Confession #51098711

I’m in the newborn trenches for the last time, and I’m so ready for this stage to pass again. Confession #52721908

I want my husband to take care of his health. Confession #54228510

I feel stuck in my marriage. We are roomates, not soulmates, and I don’t know how to get out. Confession #52772811

Three years after chemo, they found breast cancer. I’m sad, mad, and scared. Confession #50131112

I regret not exploding when when I found out my husband cheated. I kept calm and quiet for the kids. Confession #53856015

I’m afraid we are going to have to start supporting my husband’s ex-wife long-term. Confession #53711107

Hate that I married into a family of arrogant, privileged in-laws. Wish I had a considerate family. Confession #58009621

My teenager just got their driver’s permit and I’m terrified! Confession #52665488

I hate when my husband drinks. When he doesn’t, he’s the best. He cannot stop. Confession #51886741

I’m worried I’m too tough on my second kid, but he’s such a challenge. Confession #50554333

I just want grandbabies already! Confession #51070998

Very emotional about my oldest finishing elementary school — it goes by too fast! Confession #51830010

Just got back home from Europe. I don’t know why the US thinks it’s so great ... Confession #52776900

I don’t think I love my husband. Confession #52990077

Can I have the house to myself for a week? Confession #51289764

I haven’t filed my taxes in over six years, and I don’t even know what to do. Confession #50390076

My first IUI didn’t work, and I’m so sad. Confession #50061077

My bestie has broken my heart more than any other man has. Confession #53300466

I’m so tired of listening to my husband yell at my daughter all the time. Confession #51229752

I don’t like my 3-year-old. Confession #50288961

I suck at my job since becoming a mom. Confession #50022641

I enjoyed Off Campus way more than I should have. Confession #50383776

I thought my husband was going to be a better father... Confession #50041181

Just left my baby daddy. Have never felt so free. Confession #50041855

Finalizing my divorce today ... finally! Confession #504167865

The last day of school, as a teacher, can’t get here soon enough! Confession #53717165

Scared that my anxiety and depression may actually be bipolar disorder. Confession #54887613

I just wan’t to be alone. No husband, no kids, no friends — just alone and in peace. Confession #53321766

I don’t want to spend time with my daughter, so I signed her up for summer camp. Confession #53319172

I feel embarrased about how upset I am over the fact that my 2 year-olds haircut turned out too short. Confession #52990143

I am very envious of other parents who have a ‘village.’ Confession #53338333

Teenage hormones and perimenopause don’t mix! Confession #522567115

It’s been two years, and I still cry over my divorce and feel so much sadness that I just hide. Confession #57129987

I am not even remotely attracted to my husband anymore. Confession #56710092

Growing old with my partner is not easy. He is turning more and more into my father-in-law who I do not like. Confession #567100911

Soooo ready for summer break to start! Confession #51199826