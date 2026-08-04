“I'm Not Built To Mother” & 45 Other Mom Confessions

Guilt. Shame. Regret. Confusion. Exhaustion.

I’m sure every one of us has experienced these emotions more often than we’d like to admit. And no doubt about it: Motherhood isn’t easy. While things may look like sunshine and rainbows on the outside, there are plenty of days where these feelings refuse to leave your mind.

Maybe you’re feeling guilty because you don’t spend enough time with your kids. Maybe you cheated on your husband and don’t know how to find a sense of normalcy again. Maybe you’re completely burnt out from the endless stream of mom duties, and just can’t seem to hold it together anymore. Or maybe you’re second-guessing every life choice you’ve ever made, wishing you could turn back the clock.

But truth is, these thoughts and the emotions that come with them are bound to surface for everyone (yes, even the mom who looks like she has it all together). Facing these feelings can be scary, especially when you haven’t fully accepted them yourself. But getting them off your chest in a safe, judgment-free space can be the first meaningful step forward.

So sit back, take a deep breath, grab your beverage of choice, and read through this week’s confessions. You just might realize you’re far less alone than you think.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, take a look here.

My husband had an emotional affair that I recently caught him in. Confession #51665477

My husband stopped drinking and he has never been more sexy! Confession #52969426

I'm in the middle of my mom and husband. It's draining. I want to escape with my kids. Confession #52721028

Started my kid on ADHD meds and it's conflicting. I have so much generational mom guilt. Confession #50001943

I've been texting a guy and I like him, but I'm not sure he's real. Confession #52232797

Thinking about moving across the country to be with my mom because of her health. Confession #54396575

I want a third baby, but my husband doesn't think we can afford to and still travel and ‘enjoy life.’ Confession #53680640

I need a vacation from my life. Confession #53451700

My husband has a cervical injury, and we haven't had sex in months. I can't stop fantasizing about it. Confession #53633543

I took a chance on a man who isn't my usual type and he is AMAZING. Confession #54602055

Son diagnosed with ADHD and I'm so overwhelmed, even though I suspected it for years. Confession #52390082

Feeling guilty about taking a night away without the kids. Confession #51139675

Transitioning from a people pleaser and learning to set boundaries has brought me joy! Confession #50527573

I finally earn a higher salary than my husband and I'm really proud of myself. Confession #51721559

Deciding whether to have a second baby is killing me with anticipatory anxiety/grief. Confession #52850956

My friend is moving to Hawaii and I'm married to a man, but I want to tell her I like her and want to kiss her. Confession #51038577

Extremely happy and relieved my daughter dumped her loser boyfriend. Confession #50799430

FOUR. YEARS. My spouse has been unemployed. I can't do it alone in this economy. Confession #53778286

Love my little family but I miss just flying around like a butterfly. Confession #50663529

I hate my career that I once loved, and I make too much to quit and start over. Confession #54369881

I'm not built to mother. Confession #52224168

Why isn't there more mental health help for foster parents! Secondary trauma is real... Confession #51624547

My husband has been miserable around the kids, and it makes us miserable. Confession #54843824

My FWB ended abruptly and I hate it — no closure 😞. Confession #54990670

I want to get divorced so bad, but I'm staying for my son. Confession #52621077

Anxiety is ruining every second of my life. Meds and therapy aren't helping enough. Confession #54224343

I hate my job so much. I just want to open a little corner market in my neighborhood. Confession #50680150

My boyfriend and my tween/teen girls don't seem to like each other; I don't know what to do. Confession #50064119

I don't feel like I'm in love with my husband and question if I ever really was. Confession #52863669

My husband is a useless POS. Confession #50972660

I need a strong/confident man who leads through emotional safety — I got the opposite. Confession #53541817

Was telling my partner how unhappy I am and it hurts me to tell him. He fell asleep. Confession #52089801

I hate that my husband gets rest when he's sick, but when I'm sick I still have to parent. Confession #50719692

I had multiple affairs years ago, and the guilt is eating me up. Confession #54239658

I can’t stand my husband anymore. He’s a lazy piece who refuses to provide for his family. Confession #53669436

I'm tired of my weight on the scale defining who I am and how healthy I am. Confession #51950284

As a young widow, I feel guilty for not wanting to be alone for the rest of my life. Confession #50383467

I am so disappointed by all the men in my life. My husband, my father, and my two adult sons. Confession #53302865

I will never have sex with my husband again. I want to be with a woman. Confession #52179820

I think I hate my husband. His work wants us to move. Can he just go? Confession #52962445

Found out my husband has a secret credit card that his mom pays for! Confession #54009490

If I could go back in time, I wouldn't marry my husband or have kids. Confession #50803979

I want a divorce. He's a good guy. The guilt from being so unhappy in spite of that eats me alive. Confession #54187654

My husband bought us a toy to use together. I use it when he is at work during the day. Confession #51977184