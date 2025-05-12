Every mom has a confession (or two or a million) inside of her. Maybe it’s something small, like that she doesn’t always put the things she tries on at Target back on the hanger nicely, or something larger, like she pretends she’s allergic to tomatoes so she can avoid going to her in-laws Sunday night pasta dinner. But no matter what she’s feeling deep inside, the kind of confession she might even be afraid to tell her best friends, she still gets up every day and does what needs to be done. She goes to work, she makes her kids dinner, she packs the soccer snacks — and she tries to find a way to not let a confession (or two or a million) get the best of her.

And sometimes, the best way to do that is to confess it here. This week’s Scary Mommy Confessions roundup is a mixture of heartbreaking and relatable, of frustrating and sad. Somewhere, you’ll find a confession that makes you think, “I could’ve written this.” Somewhere, you’ll find a confession that makes you think, “I hope she knows she’s not alone.”

Summer is coming, Moms. Keep going.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

I don’t like my middle child most days, and that breaks my heart. Confession #52944618

My 2-year-old keeps getting bit at daycare, and it makes me so sad. Confession #51162103

We all got norovirus, and my husband puked all over the bed. I’m so mad. Confession #52220976

My coworker has a stinky buttcrack smell, but I don’t have the courage to tell her. Confession #513312000

I want my 9-year-old to pick a different best friend, and feel bad for leaving that kid in the dust. Confession #521129086

I think giving homework to elementary aged kids is bullshit, and I’m over all the math meltdowns! Confession #54482238

I hope I am not raising an annoying kid. Confession #52996010

I come home on my lunch break just to sit in a quiet, empty house for a few minutes. Confession #51122098

I’d really love to have casual sex again like I did when I was in my 20s. Miss that no strings bs. Confession #51000179

I have had a crush on my female friend for the past year. Confession #50033921

Feeling sad my teens don’t need or want me as much as they used to. I’m just the maid/chauffeur. Confession #50000200

Why is my sister such a bitch? Confession #50020216

I dread my birthday every year because I never feel celebrated and always end up planning it myself. Confession #50004433

I’m having major surgery, and I don’t trust my husband will take care of me while I’m recovering. Confession #50112211

If I were to meet my husband now, I wouldn’t pick him to be my husband. Confession #51277777

I’ve been weaned off my anxiety meds. I’m terrified. Confession #50001129

Been doing ‘family gym time’ with our 19-year-old son, and we’re closer than ever. Confession #50006677

My husband sleeps on the couch because of his back, and I love having the bed to myself. Confession #50004432

I never wanted to be this obsessed with being skinny in my 40s. Confession #50004422

Going through a divorce, and [baby daddy] is not reading petition fully and is going to get screwed. Confession #50004433

I want a bikini body but don’t want to workout or eat different... wishing for a miracle. Confession #50229090

I miss my ass from when I was younger. It’s so flat now. Confession #50011113

My husband won’t talk about his libido loss, and I feel so rejected. Confession #53214789

I cut off my affair, and I regret it. Confession #50197786

Husband’s mistress reached out to ‘have a chat’ 😐 Confession #51230078

I’ve been crying myself to sleep Googling ‘bipolar in children’ because the mood swings are INSANE. Confession #53332009

Scared to schedule a mammogram. Confession #50332289