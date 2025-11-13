“I’m Pregnant & Can Not Stand How My Husband Smells” & 35 Other Mom Confessions

Everybody has secrets, things they want to confess. But how often are we letting them out? From things that almost sound too wholesome to share to things that we worry would change everyone’s opinion about us, some confessions are literally brewing right to the top and just dying to be shouted. And in Scary Mommy Confessions, the moms take off the lid and let it all out.

And honestly, it’s just as therapeutic to read those confessions as it is to confess your own.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

My kids need to put down their phones and pay attention to THEIR kids. Confession #52100014

I’m in love with my best friend. Confession #50314002

Excited for Thanksgiving at home with my family in our new house! Confession #51098743

Been a SAHM for 3 years! Don’t want to go back to work! Confession #50111993

Got a check from a car accident and if I tell anyone, they’ll ask for money. Confession #53665090

I’ve had my period now for 17 days!!! Dr. said it’s normal because I’m getting older. WTF!! Confession #54423575

I’m putting in an offer to buy a business! I may get to quit my job and be the boss! Confession #50100914

Primary caregiver to an ASD kiddo — the burnout is real. Confession #50209078

I adopted a child with aggressive behavior and disabilities, and it is destroying me. Confession #51010600

I feel like my husband is one of my children. Confession #52313107

I’m tired of the rich moms in my town who are out of touch with reality. Confession #53797965

We’ve had lice 2x in the last two months. It’s causing me so much anxiety. Confession #51190108

How has my kid been SO SICK already? It’s only November!! Confession #53330042

I want my oldest to move out as soon as he hits 18. Confession #51393344

Sometimes I just want to scream over the cost of literally everything. Confession #50165277

I’m madly in love with my best friend. We are both married. Confession #52108924

I often pee my pants. Thanks childbirth. Confession #53334210

I now know what it feels like to want to run away from your own family. Confession #50004845

I want an open marriage, but afraid to talk to my spouse. Confession #50437271

The amount of holiday obligations on the calendar makes me want to scream 😱 Confession #50133311

I don’t know if I’ll ever give up weed. Confession #52201978

I fear I’ll clog up the work toilet one day and be embarrassed. Confession #51345184

Think I might be having an emotional affair. The feeling of the chase is irresistible. Confession #53222128

Want to fire our nanny but feel guilty because the kids love her. Confession #54749000

Teens are needy in a totally different way than littles. Confession #52110301

Working out after working all day is not for the weak. Confession #50677711

I dread the holidays and all the socializing. Confession #50390087

My step kids ruin everything. Confession #50432287

Is there anything worse than 7th grade friend dynamics? Confession #53430102

We are so deep in travel/youth sports, and I really worry in a few years we’ll regret it. Confession #50400891

I feel like I’m going to die earlier in life than expected, and I have no urgency to take care of myself. Confession #50421182

My son is struggling in middle school, and I’m ‘overbearing’ when I step in to help. Confession #50336765

I’m pregnant and can not stand how my husband smells. Being close to him makes me cringe. Confession #50412299

I don’t want to get stuck with taking care of my parents as they age. Confession #50332818

I want an open marriage. Confession #50444421

I have so much mom rage, I sometimes scream back at my baby. Confession #50342218