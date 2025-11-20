“I’m Thrifting Everyone’s Gifts This Year” & 36 Other Holiday Confessions

The holidays are a whole lot. A lot of joy, a lot of stress, a lot of everything in between. Listen, you can love Christmas with all your heart, but it’s still a lot of work to make all the things you want to happen come to life, and sometimes you’ve just got to let out your own confessions. Whether you’re dealing with a set of in-laws who refuse to make their home inviting but fully expect you’ll stay with them on Christmas Eve, or you’re feeling the ache of big kids this holiday season and wanting a little more magic, you’re sure to find a relatable holiday confession here. These moms are just like you — overstimulated, overwhelmed, over-the-price-of-everything — and they’ve got some holiday confessions to share.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

I feel like I’m solely responsible for making all the holiday magic for our family. It’s exhausting. Confession #52129014

I hate the holidays. It just makes me miss family that I don’t have. Confession #54884002

My kids don’t appreciate the holidays, and it ruins them. Confession #51222743

Need to take 6 bins of 💩 out of my house before bringing 6 bins of decorations in. 😂 Confession #53711993

I love the holidays, but hate the EXTRA mental load that comes with it. 🙃 Confession #52925090

Wish I could spend xmas with just hubby and kids. Skip the extended fam events. 2020 style. Confession #53973575

I just want to do the eating and drinking party of the holidays. Confession #50137114

I don’t want any family visitors for Xmas, just the hubs and kiddos please. Confession #50233378

I love going to my parents for the holidays. Less stress, slower pace, I’m not in charge. Confession #51010333

I wish we could skip the holidays this year. The holiday spirit is gone; it just feels like work. 😔 Confession #52319789

Wish my MIL would invite my parents for Thanksgiving so we don’t have to split our time. Confession #53010965

I dread the holidays because the adult fighting sucks the joy out of it! Confession #51137708

Trying to navigate the holidays while attempting to blend families makes me want to say eff it all. Confession #53330042

My kids are now teenagers, and it feels like the holiday magic is all gone. Confession #54749344

Tired of being the default for everything during holidays. Husband is clueless. Confession #50198977

I don’t even like turkey. Confession #52133324

I’m so burnt out that I just want December to be over. Confession #53919210

I have to work Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and I am so sad. Confession #50664845

I would much rather spend the holidays with just my husband and kids, than parents and in-laws. Confession #50227271

Dreading having to make it all happen for everyone in the family. Confession #52923311

I would give anything to skip my MIL house on Christmas Day. Confession #52999978

I’m dreading the holidays because we are struggling, and I don’t want to let my son down. Confession #51300084

Wrapping paper on the ground makes me so, so anxious. I really hate it. Confession #53297198

Not sure I can make Christmas happen this year, and my husband is set on buying 4-wheelers. Confession #54749190

I don’t want people to give my kids junk toys. Confession #52000301

I’m thrifting everyone’s gifts this year, sorry not sorry. Confession #51117711

First Christmas without my mom; she was the glue that held our family together. Confession #50121087

Christmas gifts are overrated. We need to stop focusing on that. Confession #50092287

I’m tired of celebrating holidays with my in-laws. They never let my kids have fun at their house. Confession #53989102

My husband gets the worst gifts. Confession #50678891

I do not want to send Christmas cards, even though getting them brings me so much joy. Confession #50407082

I hate exchanging gifts. I tell you what to get me, you tell me what to get you. We swap $ basically. Confession #50398965

I hate the gift-giving part of Christmas. Let’s just eat and play a game. 😭 Confession #50407299

I hate Thanksgiving food and want to order Thai. Confession #50398918

My boyfriend uninvited me from his family Xmas because he doesn’t want to spend it with my kids. 😤 Confession #51814421

I wish I could buy for everyone I love. Confession #50349298

I absolutely hate the clutter of decorations. Confession #51727911