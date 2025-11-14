Listen, everyone loves a super cheesy homemade macaroni with like seven cheeses and a dash of truffle in there for good measure. But in this economy, most American families don’t have the funds to make every Thanksgiving side dish the way Bon Appétit recommends. What we really need right now are inexpensive Thanksgiving side dish recipes that deliver on flavor, feed a crowd, and don’t require you to break the budget for a random ingredient you’ll never use again — let’s be real, chopped walnuts are not a staple in most people’s kitchens.

With that in mind, here are 13 inexpensive Thanksgiving side dish recipes your family will enjoy, and your bank account won’t begrudge.

01 Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes with Streusel A Cookie Named Desire These twice-baked sweet potatoes with streusel topping from A Cookie Named Desire feel very elevated, but they’re not pricey to make — they just take a little more time. In the end, you’re left with sweet, crunchy sweet potatoes that are almost like little personal casseroles.

02 Corn Pudding Budget Bytes Budget Bytes’ corn pudding has a delicious cheddar crust on top that looks absolutely phenomenal. The recipe costs a little over $6 all together, and all the ingredients — sour cream, cheddar cheese, half and half — are things you’ll likely use up in other recipes anyway.

03 Cranberry Sauce Damn Delicious If you’re a fresh cranberry sauce person, you probably already know that it’s pretty cheap to make. Damn Delicious’ recipe is so simple that it only takes five ingredients, and one of them is water. It’ll be ready in 20 minutes and only cost you a few bucks.

04 Mashed Potatoes Damn Delicious We need not reinvent the wheel here — potatoes are cheap, and mashed potatoes are perfect. This recipe from Damn Delicious will teach you how to make the perfect batch on the stovetop in about 45 minutes total.

05 Roasted Asparagus All The Healthy Things Nothing screams fall like roasted veggies, and they don’t need much to taste amazing. All The Healthy Things’ roasted asparagus recipe seriously only calls for the veggies themselves, a little olive oil, salt, pepper, and a lemon.

06 Mashed Butternut Squash All The Healthy Things OK, maybe butternut squash is actually the most “fall” vegetable of them all. All The Healthy Things’ mashed version is a little sweet, a little savory, and one you’ll be so happy you added to your table.

07 Glazed Carrots Damn Delicious Something about a mound of glazed carrots looks so fancy and festive! Damn Delicious’ recipe will help you get them perfectly tender and explains that, yes, you can totally use dried herbs to save a little money on this one.

08 Potato Rolls Averie Cooks Fresh-baked rolls are probably my favorite Thanksgiving dish on the whole freaking table, and Averie Cooks’ potato rolls are easy enough that I think even beginner bakers can handle them. She answers all the questions you may have in her post, like how to make them ahead and tips on ensuring your dough rises properly.

09 White Cheddar Mac & Cheese Princess Pinky Girl Mac and cheese is a must on our family’s table, and Princess Pinky Girl’s white cheddar mac looks like everything you could ever want, honestly. It comes together on the stovetop in about 30 minutes with minimal ingredients, and you could then bake it with a little extra cheese or breadcrumbs on top for added effect if you choose.

10 Green Bean Casserole Budget Bytes Green bean casserole requires more ingredients than a roasted veggie side, and some recipes actually get a little fancy with it. Budget Bytes keeps it simple and classic with their take — I can taste the crispy French-fried onions now.

11 Roasted Brussels Sprouts Budget Bytes Brussels sprouts are another easy roasted veg option if asparagus isn’t your thing. Budget Bytes’ recipe is so easy and so cheap, you’ll be adding them into your weeknight dinner rotation too.

12 French Onion Rice Princess Pinky Girl Rice and soup mix are all you need to create a super flavorful base for turkey and gravy. Princess Pinky Girl’s French onion rice only requires five ingredients and five minutes of prep, so it might be the easiest thing you make all day.

What recipes are you going to make this year, price tag be damned, and which ones will you swap for a cheaper alternative?