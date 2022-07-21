This Plus-Size Marketplace Gives You Tailored Recommendations Based On Your Style & Budget

While treating yourself to new clothes should theoretically be exciting, it can quickly turn into just another chore that slips to the end of your to-do list — especially when you don’t know where to turn for pieces that you know will fit well and make you feel your best. INSYZE is the online marketplace that sets out to solve this issue for shoppers, vetting stylish plus-size brands and giving you a steady feed of personalized recommendations (all while making sustainability a high priority).

The Backstory

INSYZE is an interactive plus-size marketplace where shoppers can find everything they need in one place — not just apparel and accessories (though, there’s plenty of that) but also styling tips, tailored outfit recommendations, interviews, rewards, and even a community-based message forum.

It makes sense that a marketplace focused on building community was started by two sisters — Danielle and Sylvie — who saw a need for stylish clothing in plus sizes (as they’ve pointed out, many of the biggest brands seem to completely ignore the needs of plus-size shoppers, even though nearly 70% of women in the U.S. wear a size 14 or higher).

On the INSYZE site, Danielle wrote about how disheartening it was whenever she’d go shopping with Sylvie, as she’s always been “a completely different size to my sister.” She consistently found that there just weren’t many options for her. Even when there were finally more plus-size brands, there still was an issue of visibility, she added.

“[INSYZE] wants to change that and make it easier for women to find the clothes that they are looking for,” Danielle wrote. “I have spent literally hours scrolling through dozens of different websites trying to find a dress or googling ‘halter neck top size 18’ and coming up with nothing I really liked.”

Sisters Danielle and Sylvie founded INSYZE after seeing a lack of stylish options for plus-size shoppers. INSYZE

Sylvie herself was motivated by seeing her sister’s frustration and, after some research, realizing that Danielle was far from alone in her struggle. Both sisters readily admit that they have mixed feelings about the term “plus-size.” “It makes me feel like if [you’re] plus-size then you’re not the normal size,” Danielle wrote. “In both the UK and the US, the average clothes size is considered to be plus-size. How does that make any sense?”

For now, they find the term is a useful identifier that helps people find their way to INSYZE, but their hope is to eventually phase it out as the site gains more recognition.

The Community

The first step to joining the INSYZE community is creating an account (which you can do totally for free). You’ll be prompted to take a short quiz to help INSYZE learn more about your style preferences, sizing needs, and ideal price range. This helps the site create a unique shopping feed just for you — and you can further fine-tune that feed by selecting either “like this outfit” or “not my style” for the pieces you’re shown. It’s pretty much like having a personal shopper that you don’t have to pay (or feel pressured by).

With an INSYZE account, you can also take full advantage of the supportive chat forum that’s strictly for plus-size folks. The topics you’ll find there vary, and they go far beyond fashion. Users are incredibly responsive and encouraging, making it feel like a lively and welcoming space.

INSYZE also has a loyalty program, where you can earn points for things that you’d probably feel compelled to do anyway, like completing your profile, replying to a post in the chat forum, referring a friend, and just shopping on the site.

The Brands

The brands on INSYZE are carefully selected with sustainability in mind, in an effort to help you find fantastic pieces that don’t qualify as “fast fashion.” Every brand featured by the site signs an ethics commitment so that shoppers can be confident that forced and/or child labor aren’t used during the production process.

All orders are sent to you directly from the brand, and INSYZE provides all of its brands with compostable packaging to reduce the impact each shipment has on the planet. Also impressive: INSYZE plants a tree for each order to help neutralize its carbon footprint.

The Clothes

Whether your closet is in need of summery dresses and rompers, everyday basics, loungewear, or even glam evening gowns, you’ll find it all on the INSYZE site (and you can get it shipped swiftly to your door in that compostable packaging). There are endless ways to browse the site, depending on what’s easiest for you. When you know exactly what you’re looking for, you can search by clothing type — but you can also browse by brand, new arrivals, or different “edit” collections (with options like Casual Basics, Plus-Size Maternity, Brunch Outfits, Wedding Guest, and Trending On TikTok).

This bardot maxi dress has a stunning floral pattern for effortless style. Designed with 100% deadstock polyester, it features pretty ruffles across the shoulder and a sophisticated side slit. (And I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that, yes, this dress does have pockets.)

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

If you’re looking for an outfit that’s elegant yet easy to throw on, you can’t go wrong with this two-piece maxi skirt set. Made with a lightweight rayon knit, the set includes a cropped tube top and a high-rise maxi skirt, and the pieces can be worn together or separately (so you can get even more mileage out of this pick). In addition to the lavender floral design featured above, this set is also available in heather gray.

Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Comfy and stylish, these joggers from Active Truth have a wide elastic waistband with an internal drawstring, ribbed cuffs at the ankles, and handy side pockets. They’re made with a nylon-spandex blend that’s silky and stretchy for optimal lounging (or, let’s face it, running around).

Available sizes: M — 3XL

This Leah dress from Altar is a game-changer on hot, sticky days especially, with its light and flowy construction made of deadstock linen (a material that’s known for being breathable). It has a smocked bodice with soft shoulder straps, and the skirt features an A-line silhouette in a midi length that allows your feet and legs to breathe. It comes in a lovely oat color that plays well with virtually everything.

Available sizes: 3X — 6X

